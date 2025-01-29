Russia intensifying its campaign of sabotage against European NATO members – ISW

NATO acknowledged that Russia is escalating a sabotage and destabilization campaign against European NATO member states to deter further military assistance to Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes in an analytical report for January 28.

Experts refer to a statement by NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General James Appathurai stated at the European Parliament on January 28 that NATO states have faced “acts of sabotage in recent years, including train derailments, arson, attacks against politicians' property, and assassination plots against defense industry figures, including a Kremlin plot to assassinate Rheinmetall Head Armin Papperger.”

Appathurai emphasized that the Kremlin aims to "create disquiet to undermine support for Ukraine" and called for NATO states to more assertively deter Russian sabotage acts.

“The Kremlin's sabotage and destabilization campaign directly targeting NATO states supports ISW's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin sees Russia as waging a hybrid war directly against NATO,” the ISW analysts conclude.