Facts

17:28 23.11.2024

Zelenskyy: Putin wants to oust us from Kursk region by Jan 20

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to oust us from Kursk region by Jan 20
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Vladimir Putin has set the task of ousting Ukrainian forces from Kursk region by January 20, it is important for him to demonstrate that he allegedly controls the situation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"For Putin, the most important thing is to oust us from Kursk region. All these stories, all these indicators, strikes with new missiles, all this is not for nothing. He set this task. I am sure that he wants to oust us by January 20. It is crucial for him to demonstrate that he controls the situation. He does not control the situation," Zelenskyy told reporters during the 3rd International Conference on Food Security "Grain from Ukraine" on Saturday.

Tags: #kursk_region

MORE ABOUT

15:58 23.11.2024
Storm Shadow missile strike in Kursk region kills about 20 Russian officers – media

Storm Shadow missile strike in Kursk region kills about 20 Russian officers – media

17:23 22.11.2024
Russian forces launch four air strikes at Kursk region since midnight – General Staff

Russian forces launch four air strikes at Kursk region since midnight – General Staff

18:55 20.11.2024
In Kursk region, 26 Russian servicemen captured in one battle

In Kursk region, 26 Russian servicemen captured in one battle

16:27 11.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military holding back enemy group of almost 50,000 personnel in Kursk region

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military holding back enemy group of almost 50,000 personnel in Kursk region

13:48 28.10.2024
Rutte: I can confirm that DPRK troops deployed in Kursk region

Rutte: I can confirm that DPRK troops deployed in Kursk region

15:19 25.10.2024
Syrsky denies Putin's statement about encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region

Syrsky denies Putin's statement about encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region

10:23 23.10.2024
Budanov says first North Korean troops expected to arrive in Russia’s Kursk region today, Oct 23

Budanov says first North Korean troops expected to arrive in Russia’s Kursk region today, Oct 23

18:42 14.10.2024
Russian aircraft drop nine guided bombs on own territory since midnight – General Staff

Russian aircraft drop nine guided bombs on own territory since midnight – General Staff

13:22 12.10.2024
Russian forces intensify effort in part of Kursk region controlled by Ukraine – ISW

Russian forces intensify effort in part of Kursk region controlled by Ukraine – ISW

16:55 01.10.2024
Withdrawal of troops for operations in Kursk region weakens Russian forces near Vovchansk – British intelligence

Withdrawal of troops for operations in Kursk region weakens Russian forces near Vovchansk – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting with Trump depends on many things, namely on legitimacy of its holding – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I'd like to hear new proposals from new US president on plan to end war

Brazilian leader shows himself from weak side at G-20 summit – Zelenskyy

Grain from Ukraine program already saves 20 mln people from starvation – Zelenskyy

Storm Shadow missile strike in Kursk region kills about 20 Russian officers – media

LATEST

Meeting with Trump depends on many things, namely on legitimacy of its holding – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I'd like to hear new proposals from new US president on plan to end war

Brazilian leader shows himself from weak side at G-20 summit – Zelenskyy

Grain from Ukraine program already saves 20 mln people from starvation – Zelenskyy

Kryvy Rih plans to resolve heating situation by Dec 8 – Dpty PM Kuleba

Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia spends $18 bln on missile attacks, drone attacks since Feb 2022

Zelenskyy on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We must tell world truth about genocide against Ukrainians

About 50 projects for reprogramming consciousness of children abducted from Ukraine are operating in Russia

Ukraine asks Czech side to consider creating state bilingual schools for Ukrainian children in Czech Republic – Sybiha

Czech Republic to continue to provide Ukraine with unwavering support in all forms

AD
AD
AD
AD