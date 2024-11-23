Zelenskyy: Putin wants to oust us from Kursk region by Jan 20

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Vladimir Putin has set the task of ousting Ukrainian forces from Kursk region by January 20, it is important for him to demonstrate that he allegedly controls the situation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"For Putin, the most important thing is to oust us from Kursk region. All these stories, all these indicators, strikes with new missiles, all this is not for nothing. He set this task. I am sure that he wants to oust us by January 20. It is crucial for him to demonstrate that he controls the situation. He does not control the situation," Zelenskyy told reporters during the 3rd International Conference on Food Security "Grain from Ukraine" on Saturday.