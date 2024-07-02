Fiala: Thanks to govt support, more and more Czech companies participating in Ukraine's reconstruction

Thanks to the support of the government and state institutions, Czech companies are increasingly involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine, which is resisting Russian aggression, said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

According to the website of the Czech government, Fiala inspected one of the cogeneration units supplied by GENTEC to Ukraine at the Prague Exhibition Center. He also held talks with the company's CEO Václav Klein alongside the government's envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Tomáš Kopečný.

"Contracts implemented in Ukraine provide the Czech Republic with both employment opportunities and economic development," said the prime minister.

The Czech government reported that Czech companies have already supplied Ukraine with dozens of cogeneration units worth hundreds of millions of crowns. The supply of these devices is financed by international funds. One of the successful companies in the field of energy technology supply is GENTEC.

Moreover, in 2023, the Czech Republic allocated CZK 500 million for projects within the framework of humanitarian, development, and economic assistance to Ukraine. This includes contributions to the demining of agricultural lands affected by the war in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Sumy regions.

"This year, the state will also support humanitarian, development, and economic aid amounting to CZK 500 million. In the first six months of this year, about half of this amount has already been spent. For instance, Czech companies will supply water purification plants and equipment for clinics and rehabilitation centers in Dnipropetrovsk region," the Czech government said in the report.