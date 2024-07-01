Ukrzaliznytsia increases volume of passenger transportation in June by 18%

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia transported 2.5 million passengers in June, which is 18% more than in June in 2023, the company's press service said on Monday.

According to a statement on the Telegram channel, on Sunday, June 30, railway workers set a record by transporting 100,000 passengers in one day. This is the largest number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, not taking into account the period of mass evacuation, Ukrzaliznytsia said in the statement.

Almost 210,000 passengers travelled internationally, which is 29% more than in June 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

"Railroad workers prepared in advance for the peak transportation season: new routes were launched on socially important routes, rolling stock was redistributed – the most spacious ones were sent to the most popular routes. In order to strengthen international traffic, transfer routes were organized (like Lviv – Rava-Ruska – Warsaw). In addition, the development of Chop station as a hub for travel from Ukraine to Budapest and Vienna also played a significant role," the company said.

Ukrzaliznytsia said that working with Polish colleagues was also important in order to maintain connections for Ukrainian trains traveling to Chełm in connection with the repair of the Polish section of the railway. As a result, the number of places to Poland has not been reduced.

It is also reported that the online ordering service for group tickets processed 2,652 group requests during June and helped carry out travel for 98,732 children and accompanying persons for rest and recovery. The service for ordering tickets for military personnel and members of their families was used by 8,500 military personnel, mainly to travel from Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kramatorsk.

The most popular train in June was No. 128 Zaporizhia – Lviv. They carried 65,426 passengers in a month.