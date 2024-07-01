Economy

19:19 01.07.2024

Ukrzaliznytsia increases volume of passenger transportation in June by 18%

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia increases volume of passenger transportation in June by 18%

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia transported 2.5 million passengers in June, which is 18% more than in June in 2023, the company's press service said on Monday.

According to a statement on the Telegram channel, on Sunday, June 30, railway workers set a record by transporting 100,000 passengers in one day. This is the largest number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, not taking into account the period of mass evacuation, Ukrzaliznytsia said in the statement.

Almost 210,000 passengers travelled internationally, which is 29% more than in June 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

"Railroad workers prepared in advance for the peak transportation season: new routes were launched on socially important routes, rolling stock was redistributed – the most spacious ones were sent to the most popular routes. In order to strengthen international traffic, transfer routes were organized (like Lviv – Rava-Ruska – Warsaw). In addition, the development of Chop station as a hub for travel from Ukraine to Budapest and Vienna also played a significant role," the company said.

Ukrzaliznytsia said that working with Polish colleagues was also important in order to maintain connections for Ukrainian trains traveling to Chełm in connection with the repair of the Polish section of the railway. As a result, the number of places to Poland has not been reduced.

It is also reported that the online ordering service for group tickets processed 2,652 group requests during June and helped carry out travel for 98,732 children and accompanying persons for rest and recovery. The service for ordering tickets for military personnel and members of their families was used by 8,500 military personnel, mainly to travel from Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kramatorsk.

The most popular train in June was No. 128 Zaporizhia – Lviv. They carried 65,426 passengers in a month.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #transportation

MORE ABOUT

20:31 01.07.2024
Freight traffic resumed at four checkpoints on Polish border; it to be open soon

Freight traffic resumed at four checkpoints on Polish border; it to be open soon

19:46 24.06.2024
UCAB insists on resumption of AMCU case on abuse of Ukrzaliznytsia's monopoly position in market for transportation of agricultural goods

UCAB insists on resumption of AMCU case on abuse of Ukrzaliznytsia's monopoly position in market for transportation of agricultural goods

20:33 12.06.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia reinforces with memo agreement with EBRD on EUR 300 mln loan to buy electric locomotives

Ukrzaliznytsia reinforces with memo agreement with EBRD on EUR 300 mln loan to buy electric locomotives

12:29 07.06.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia warns of worsening of situation at road checkpoints on Polish border, calling for cargo to be sent by rail

Ukrzaliznytsia warns of worsening of situation at road checkpoints on Polish border, calling for cargo to be sent by rail

10:30 30.05.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia: Martynenko and his agency have always defended the truth

Ukrzaliznytsia: Martynenko and his agency have always defended the truth

20:02 24.05.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia to buy up to 80 electric locomotives with EBRD funds under RELINC project

Ukrzaliznytsia to buy up to 80 electric locomotives with EBRD funds under RELINC project

17:56 08.05.2024
krzaliznytsia restores railway track in Kherson damaged by Russian attack in the morning

krzaliznytsia restores railway track in Kherson damaged by Russian attack in the morning

17:13 30.04.2024
One railway worker killed, one wounded as Russia attacks Kharkiv – Ukrzaliznytsia

One railway worker killed, one wounded as Russia attacks Kharkiv – Ukrzaliznytsia

20:10 25.04.2024
UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

17:43 12.04.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia extends restrictions on all railway transportation to Chornomorsk

Ukrzaliznytsia extends restrictions on all railway transportation to Chornomorsk

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF board approves allocation of $2.2 bln fifth tranche to Ukraine under EFF program

PrivatBank's supervisory board starts selecting new board chairman

Ukraine could overcome winter with least possible power outages – head of Energy Inspectorate

There is critical shortage of internal electricity generation, situation with shortage will be difficult in next 6-8 weeks

Analysts worsen forecast for hryvnia exchange rate for late 2024 to average of UAH 42/$1

LATEST

DTEK Renewables proposes to defer repayment of 2024 eurobonds for 3 years

Ukrnafta to start drilling two wells with flow rate exceeding 100 tonnes of oil per day in Aug

IMF program includes benchmarks of customs reform, revision of 'Lozovy edits'

IMF board approves allocation of $2.2 bln fifth tranche to Ukraine under EFF program

Restoration of Ukrainian agricultural sector depends on introduction of sanctions against farmers of Russia, Belarus – UAC

DTEK trying to return as much damaged thermal power plant equipment to system as possible

Cost of land in Ukraine in May 2024 increases by 8.2%, reaching UAH 45,000

Service of repairing apartments in new buildings is in demand within eRecovery, eOselia programs – Alliance Novobud

PrivatBank's supervisory board starts selecting new board chairman

Etalon Corporation will supply eight large and two medium buses to Khmelnytsky NPP for UAH 81 mln

AD
AD
AD
AD