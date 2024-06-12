Economy

20:32 12.06.2024

EBRD may provide EUR70 mln loan to Nova Poshta

EBRD may provide EUR70 mln loan to Nova Poshta

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to provide a loan of EUR 70 million to Nova Poshta LLC for the implementation of components of the 2024 investment program, including the expansion and modernization of parcel terminals and the branch network, the purchase of new equipment and the introduction of security measures, in particular the establishment of protective capsules and shelters in work areas.

According to information on the EBRD website, the board of directors intends to consider the corresponding project at a meeting on July 17.

It is clarified that the total cost of the project is EUR94.1 million.

The EBRD recalls that it has previously lent to Nova Poshta, and this project is the fourth in cooperation with the company.

Nova Poshta LLC is the leading Ukrainian express delivery company founded in 2001. The company's network consists of 11,400 branches and 15,500 parcel terminals. In 2023, the company processed more than 411 million parcels, employing 33,000 employees who served more than 11 million customers in Ukraine monthly.

