Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

PJSC Ukrnafta is limiting the use of air conditioners and outdoor lighting to help the energy system during a period of acute shortage of operating generating capacity.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine promulgated a decree according to which, in connection with the emergency situation in the energy system caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, state-owned companies need to ensure savings in electrical energy in their own premises," the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Energy savings are achieved, in particular, by limiting the use of air conditioners, outdoor lighting of buildings and surrounding areas.

"We would like to remind you that earlier Ukrnafta limited energy consumption at gas stations in the evening hours," the company said.

Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, is the operator of a national network of filling stations of 537 stations, of which 456 are operational.

The largest shareholder of Ukrnafta is NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy with a share of 50% + 1 share. On November 5, 2022, the headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer to the state a share of the corporate rights of the company that belonged to private owners, which is now managed by the Ministry of Defense.