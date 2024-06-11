Ukrnafta fully pays dividends to state for 2023

PJSC Ukrnafta transferred UAH 3.5 billion in dividends to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy based on operating results for 2023, the company's press service reported on Tuesday.

Taking into account the previously transferred dividends for last year, the company paid a total of about UAH 8 billion under this item to another shareholder in the person of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

"About UAH 8 billion were transferred to the accounts and depositories of the company's state shareholders – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy. The company supports the country's economy and works for victory," said Ukrnafta director Serhiy Koretsky.

In 2023, the company also paid UAH 25.7 billion in taxes and fees to budgets of all levels.