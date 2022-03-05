Facts

20:01 05.03.2022

PrivatBank transfers 28 bln dividends to national budget over 2021

State-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) on March 3, 2022 transferred to the national budget dividends in the amount of UAH 28 billion, which is 80% of 2021 net profit, the bank's press service said on Twitter on Saturday.

"PrivatBank fully carried out an advance recalculation of UAH 28 million of annual dividends to the national budget, aimed at paying the bank's shareholder – the government," the bank said in the statement.

It is indicated that PrivatBank also transferred more than UAH 5 billion to the budget as an advance tax payment.

According to preliminary figures, the bank's net profit for 2021 amounted to UAH 35.05 billion.

