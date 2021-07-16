Economy

Pivdenny Mining pays dividends to shareholders worth UAH 20 bln from profit for 2017-2020

Pivdenny Mining and Processing Plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) pays dividends in the amount of UAH 19.706 billion from the company's profit for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

According to the documents of the company, which are available to Interfax-Ukraine, the relevant decision on the payment of a significant amount of dividends was adopted by an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on April 21, 2021.

At the same time, the notification of shareholders states that the payment of dividends started on May 14, 2021.

"On April 21, 2021, a decision was made to pay dividends to shareholders of the company for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 at the rate of UAH 12.38832 per ordinary share, including: UAH 0.20792 in 2017; UAH 0.03811 in 2018; UAH 0.35738 in 2019; 11.78491 in 2020," the shareholders said.

It is also reported that according to the decision of the meeting of June 4, 2021, the shareholders of Pivdenny Mining and Processing Plant from the proposed eight audit companies chose the subsidiary of the international network PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) LLC PricewaterhouseCoopers (Audit) as the auditor of the company's financial statements for 2021.

