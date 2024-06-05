Economy

20:15 05.06.2024

In Ukraine, by end of 2024 it is possible to install up to 500 MW of solar power plants - Solar Energy Association's chairman

3 min read
By the end of 2024, it is quite possible to install 400-500 MW of new solar capacity, provided that the state supports or facilitates this process, Chairman of the Board of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine Vladyslav Sokolovsky said.

"It's quite a difficult question to predict, but we can reach 400-500 MW of new solar power plant capacity in the coming months, if there is support from the state, or at least it does not interfere. Then we will get the maximum result," he said at a press conference on the development of distributed generation at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Sokolovsky said over the past two years, at least 390 MW of solar power plants have been built under the feed-in tariff, as well as a number of projects for own consumption, the capacity of which is difficult to calculate.

"I believe that by the end of the year we can achieve the same result," he said.

At the same time, Sokolovsky said in order to help business and the population in the development of new generation, it is necessary to create an appropriate group or structural unit on the basis of the regulator that would regularly deal with problems of connecting to networks that are still relevant.

"The regulator has the ability to quickly influence the situation, and this would be very helpful," Solar Energy Association's head said.

He called the repayment of SOE Guaranteed Buyer debt to green energy producers, amounting to about UAH 25 billion, another serious message for business.

"Business would use this money for new generating capacities," Sokolovsky said.

He also expressed support for the government's initiatives to abolish VAT and import duties on all energy equipment, and also pointed out the need to provide both business and the population with affordable loans for the development of distributed generation with a low interest rate and partial coverage of the loan principal. In addition, according to him, it is necessary to help businesses solve the problem of the shortage of personnel necessary to quickly, within six months, install new energy capacities.

According to a survey of the Solar Energy Association member companies, the staff shortage is on average approximately 25%, and among experienced installers aged 35-35 it reaches 30-35%, which, according to Sokolovsky, is critical.

In general, he called solar generation a quick solution for businesses to ensure their energy independence.

"As we see, businesses are now installing solar power plants along with batteries, and not only for their own consumption, but are also following the path of an active consumer, selling excess electricity to the network," Sokolovsky described the situation.

He also said today the work of the solar power plant allows nuclear units to carry out a repair campaign.

Tags: #energy #res

