Economy

20:03 03.06.2024

Ukrainians under eOselia program can purchase apartments in 100 houses under construction

2 min read
Under the eOselia preferential mortgage program, partner banks have accredited 47 developers, apartments are available in 100 houses under construction.

As the press service of Ukrfinzhytlo reported, in April and May 2024, 10 developers joined the program, Ukrainians can purchase property rights to apartments in 60 residential complexes in 14 regions of Ukraine. Recently, a residential complex in Mykolaiv was accredited for the first time.

A complete list of residential complexes where you can purchase apartments under construction can be found here: https://ukrfinzhytlo.in.ua/mapp/

According to Ukrfinzhytlo, as of May 31, loans worth UAH 16.6 billion had been issued to 10,570 participants, of which only 328 apartments, or 3.1% of loans, were in houses under construction.

The eOselia affordable mortgage program has been operational in Ukraine since October 2022. Contract soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, security and defense sector workers, medical workers, teachers, and researchers can apply for a preferential mortgage at 3% per annum for up to 20 years with a down payment of 20% of the cost of housing.

From August 1, 2023, war veterans, combatants, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and citizens who do not have their own housing larger than the standard area can apply for participation in the eOselia program at 7%.

Eight partner banks participate in the program: state-owned Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank, Ukreximbank, Sense Bank, as well as Globus Bank, Sky Bank and Bank Credit Dnipro.

Tags: #housing #program #government

