Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has set the electricity tariff for the population at UAH 4.32 per kWh (including VAT) starting June 1, 2024, which is 64% higher than the current tariff of UAH 2.64 per kWh (including VAT).

This previously released information by the first deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada's energy committee, Oleksiy Kucherenko, was confirmed by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

According to the ministry, UAH 4.32 per kWh is the unified fixed price for household consumers, which will be in effect until April 30, 2025. However, during the heating period (from October 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025), a preferential tariff of UAH 2.64 per kWh is provided for consumers using electric heating systems, for consumption up to 2,000 kWh per month during this period. Consumption above this threshold will be billed at the new tariff of UAH 4.32 per kWh. Additionally, the night tariff (with a corresponding two-zone meter installed) will be UAH 2.16 per kWh.

"Increasing the tariff is a difficult but necessary step. The goal is to avoid power outages and maintain the system. We face a massive reconstruction that requires tremendous effort and resources. All this time, a repair campaign is ongoing at generation, distribution, and transmission facilities. Unfortunately, we understand that enemy attacks on energy facilities will continue, and we must utilize all available resources," said Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, as quoted in the statement.

"State support should be fair and targeted at those who truly need it. Those who cannot afford to pay for electricity services at the new tariff will receive assistance from the state – targeted subsidies," he added.

According to the ministry's estimates, with an average monthly electricity consumption of 170 kWh, the electricity bill will increase by UAH 285.