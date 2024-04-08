Economy

19:22 08.04.2024

DTEK doesn't yet plan to invest in small gas generation, but ready to promptly connect it to grid – CEO

DTEK does not yet plan to invest in small gas generation, company CEO Maksym Tymchenko said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

At the same time, regional distribution system operators (oblenergo companies) controlled by the group are ready to connect gas mini-power plants to the networks within up to three months.

"If international partners transfer such turbines to Ukrainian state-owned companies or municipalities, we are ready to help as much as possible with their connection. I guarantee that we will connect everything in no more than three months," Tymchenko said.

The CEO of DTEK believes that in terms of capacity, small gas generation will not be able to fully replace thermal power plants in the near future, but its presence will allow the Ukrainian energy system to gain greater stability.

"We are currently developing a project for the construction of gas power plants instead of coal units at our thermal power plants. The capacity of one such installation is 200–450 MW. But we are unlikely to go into projects of 10–20 MW," Tymchenko said.

In terms of distributed generation, the group plans to complete the second stage of the Tylihulska wind power plant with a capacity of 385 MW.

"This is an investment project worth EUR 450 million. That is, we are now the largest investor in distributed generation. This will really make the Ukrainian energy system more resistant to attacks. Three missiles can destroy a thermal power plant, and one or two windmills at a wind power plant will be damaged," he said.

According to him, in May 2024, DTEK will be technically ready to begin building the second stage of Tylihulska wind power plant, and the 650 MW Poltava wind farm project is also being prepared for construction. Another 500 MW project in Odesa region will be ready for construction in the second quarter of 2025.

Tymchenko again called on international financial institutions and commercial banks to change their approach and start lending to private businesses in Ukraine.

"To build, we need debt financing. Commercial banks do not lend to Ukrainian companies without guarantees from export credit agencies, which receive limits from their governments. Ukraine is in the red risk zone. We are now discussing such insurance with one of the European funds to unblock financing the second stage of Tylihulska wind power plant," he said.

