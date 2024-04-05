Number of job offers in Ukraine increases by 6% in March - Work.ua

The number of vacancies on the labor market continues to grow for the third month in a row: in March it increased by 6%, to 102,800, although the number of applicants has decreased, these are the main results of regular labor market research from Work.ua.

“We would like to remind you that in March 2022, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, there were 10 times fewer of them. At the same time, the activity of applicants in responses to job offers has been decreasing since the beginning of 2024. And although this phenomenon corresponds to seasonal trends, it has and other reasons,” the message says.

According to published data, the largest increase in job offers in March was in Ternopil (11%), Zakarpattia (8%), Poltava (7%), Kirovohrad (7%), and Khmelnytsky (6%) regions.

As for the leading regions in terms of the number of vacancies, for the first time in a long time the changes were not synchronous. In four of them, there were more vacancies - Kyiv (5% compared to February, up to 34,960 vacancies), Lviv (4%, up to 9,250), Dnipropetrovsk (3%, up to 9,230), and Odesa (4%, to 6,540), but in one - Kharkiv - the number of jobs decreased by 0.5%, to 3,560 vacancies.

Work.ua specialists believe that the decrease in the number of vacancies in Kharkiv region is associated with shelling of energy infrastructure at the end of March 2024, since attacks on energy facilities affected the activity of job seekers and employers.

Traditionally, the service sector generated the most vacancies among categories in the labor market, but since September 2023, blue-collar and manufacturing jobs have been the constant leader. In March 2024, the situation changed: the service sector again became number one in terms of the number of vacancies (17,700), blue-collar jobs and production ranked second (17,230), and sales and purchasing ranked third (14,350), fourth - retail trade (almost 12,000 vacancies) and fifth - logistics, warehouses, foreign trade activities (9,800).