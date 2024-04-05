Economy

14:59 05.04.2024

Number of job offers in Ukraine increases by 6% in March - Work.ua

2 min read
Number of job offers in Ukraine increases by 6% in March - Work.ua

The number of vacancies on the labor market continues to grow for the third month in a row: in March it increased by 6%, to 102,800, although the number of applicants has decreased, these are the main results of regular labor market research from Work.ua.

“We would like to remind you that in March 2022, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, there were 10 times fewer of them. At the same time, the activity of applicants in responses to job offers has been decreasing since the beginning of 2024. And although this phenomenon corresponds to seasonal trends, it has and other reasons,” the message says.

According to published data, the largest increase in job offers in March was in Ternopil (11%), Zakarpattia (8%), Poltava (7%), Kirovohrad (7%), and Khmelnytsky (6%) regions.

As for the leading regions in terms of the number of vacancies, for the first time in a long time the changes were not synchronous. In four of them, there were more vacancies - Kyiv (5% compared to February, up to 34,960 vacancies), Lviv (4%, up to 9,250), Dnipropetrovsk (3%, up to 9,230), and Odesa (4%, to 6,540), but in one - Kharkiv - the number of jobs decreased by 0.5%, to 3,560 vacancies.

Work.ua specialists believe that the decrease in the number of vacancies in Kharkiv region is associated with shelling of energy infrastructure at the end of March 2024, since attacks on energy facilities affected the activity of job seekers and employers.

Traditionally, the service sector generated the most vacancies among categories in the labor market, but since September 2023, blue-collar and manufacturing jobs have been the constant leader. In March 2024, the situation changed: the service sector again became number one in terms of the number of vacancies (17,700), blue-collar jobs and production ranked second (17,230), and sales and purchasing ranked third (14,350), fourth - retail trade (almost 12,000 vacancies) and fifth - logistics, warehouses, foreign trade activities (9,800).

Tags: #vacancy #offer

MORE ABOUT

12:39 13.02.2024
Arricano shopping centers in Kyiv reach zero vacancy at end of 2023

Arricano shopping centers in Kyiv reach zero vacancy at end of 2023

10:53 13.04.2022
Avakov offers to exchange Medvedchuk for corridor for civilians, military from Mariupol

Avakov offers to exchange Medvedchuk for corridor for civilians, military from Mariupol

23:59 02.03.2022
Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against Putin, Peskov, Lavrov, Shoigu, Patrushev, another 30 members of Russian govt

Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against Putin, Peskov, Lavrov, Shoigu, Patrushev, another 30 members of Russian govt

08:55 11.03.2021
Cabinet to start announcing weekly competitions for filling vacancies in civil service from March 17

Cabinet to start announcing weekly competitions for filling vacancies in civil service from March 17

16:52 17.02.2021
Vacancy rate of Kyiv's offices reaches 20% in 2020 – UTG

Vacancy rate of Kyiv's offices reaches 20% in 2020 – UTG

11:35 01.05.2019
Zelensky announces vacancy for trilingual presidential spokesperson

Zelensky announces vacancy for trilingual presidential spokesperson

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine resumes container transportation across Black Sea

RBI considers sale of Russian subsidiary as best option for deconsolidation

Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

Italy would like to play leading role in reconstruction of Ukraine – Ambassador

LATEST

Number of services provided in Unified State Electronic System in construction area grows by 56% in Q1 2024 – Ministry of Reconstruction

Ukraine resumes container transportation across Black Sea

French NEO ECO launches project to study ports of Odesa region

RBI considers sale of Russian subsidiary as best option for deconsolidation

Kyivteploenergo: Number of accidents in heating networks of capital last winter decreases by 15%

Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

Centravis supplies pipes to Gdańsk shipbuilding company Remontowa

NEURC soon intends to decide on investigation due to significant drop in price of electricity in Jan

ENTSO-E approves accession of Ukrenergo to European ITC mechanism from July 1 – CEO

NEURC, Stock Market Commission sign memo of cooperation to prevent abuse in wholesale energy market, capital markets, organized commodity markets

AD
AD
AD
AD