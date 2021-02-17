Economy

16:52 17.02.2021

Vacancy rate of Kyiv's offices reaches 20% in 2020 – UTG

2 min read
Vacancy rate of Kyiv's offices reaches 20% in 2020 – UTG

Vacancy rate of the capital's offices reached 20% in 2020, while the declared rental rates did not change, Managing Partner of UTG Offices Volodymyr Heliuta said.

According to him, the quarantine stimulated the desire of many companies to optimize the rented office space and their transition to hybrid forms of work. Attempts to agree on discounts or rotation were not always successful, which resulted in a doubling of vacancy rates in the market as a whole, up to 20%.

"The vacancy rate is even higher in business centers of B and C class, old-style business centers, and of course where the companies refused to cooperate with their tenants. But there are those who did not lose a single tenant during the quarantine or managed to rotate them - their vacancy rate is practically at zero," Heliuta said.

According to him, IT companies most often cut their space, since they turned out to be the most prepared for a long-term remote work format.

"Some companies in the grocery, agricultural and industrial sectors only improved their offices, they increased the space or moved to a similar square footage, but in better conditions for the same cost per square meter," Heliuta said.

According to the expert, the declared rental rates did not practically change, but there is a steady trend towards an individual approach, when, depending on the conditions and agreements, the rate can be reduced to 15-30% of the declared value of the object.

Tags: #offices #vacancy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:35 01.05.2019
Zelensky announces vacancy for trilingual presidential spokesperson

Zelensky announces vacancy for trilingual presidential spokesperson

14:45 19.08.2015
Ukraine to open 14 trade representative offices abroad in 2016 – Trade Minister

Ukraine to open 14 trade representative offices abroad in 2016 – Trade Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

Gazprom books extra transit capacities through Ukraine for March at same volume as for Feb

Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

LATEST

Cabinet authorizes UkraineInvest to monitor projects with significant investments

Hearings on claim of AeroSvit owner against Ukraine for $695 mln postponed to early May

Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

American Chamber of Commerce calls on Rada to pass bills to develop mobile network, digital infrastructure

Supreme Court's conclusions on Tedis Ukraine's claim to enhance prospects of cigarette manufacturers to achieve revoking of Antimonopoly Committee's decision on fines – experts

Chinese investors of Motor Sich say number of plaintiffs rises, arbitration claims against Ukraine reach $3.6 bln

Metinvest declares $200 mln in dividends in Feb 2021

Metinvest concentrates 100% of shares in Pivnichny Mining Plant

McDonald's plans to launch waste sorting at all restaurants of its chain in Ukraine by year end

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD