Approximate pension indexation in 2024 will be 13% – First Deputy Minister of Social Policy

Pensions in 2024 will be indexed, according to preliminary calculations, by 13%, First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak has said.

"We also provide for indexation for 2024. The exact amount will be calculated based on the macroeconomic indicators that we will see in mid-February. But, preliminary, we expect an increase of approximately 13%," Marchak said during the national telethon on Wednesday.

According to her, in this way pensioners will be protected from the detrimental effect of inflation.