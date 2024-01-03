Economy

14:40 03.01.2024

PM: We will pay pensions, allowances in due time, we have internal resources, support from our partners

1 min read
PM: We will pay pensions, allowances in due time, we have internal resources, support from our partners

From January 1, 2024, a number of social standards have been updated in Ukraine, including the floor wage and the cost of living, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The floor wage grew by 6% from UAH 6,700 to UAH 7,100. Another increase is planned for the spring. The cost of living grew by an average of 12%, to UAH 2,920. The minimum pension in Ukraine rose from UAH 2,093 to UAH 2,361. Indexation for pensions is planned from March 1," the prime minister recalled at a government meeting on Wednesday.

He said that last year the state showed exemplary performance of social obligations. In the structure of expenditures of the consolidated budget, social payments accounted for more than 12%.

"This year this will be one of our priorities. We will pay pensions and allowances in due time. We have internal resources, as well as support from our partners," Shmyhal is confident.

Tags: #pensions

