Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has provided for the possibility of paying pensions to Ukrainians temporarily residing abroad by international transfer through Ukrposhta, the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has said.

"The resolution adopted by the government was developed by the Ministry of Social Policy after meetings to discuss problematic issues of Ukrainian citizens who have found temporary asylum in Poland. Thus, this category of pensioners will be able to resume receiving a pension by sending an application by mail in the manner determined by the Pension Fund of Ukraine," the ministry said in the Telegram channel.

In order to receive a pension, it is possible to conclude bank account agreements with Ukrainian banks. We are talking about banks that do not have branches, representative offices in the pensioner's country of residence, including banks (neobanks) that do not have their own network at all.

So, if a person prefers receiving a pension through a bank, an application for payment can be submitted electronically using a qualified electronic signature. This can be done along with the opening of a bank account without the need for a personal visit to the bank.

In addition, at the request of the pensioner, payments can be received at the post office (if there is a technical possibility for JSC Ukrposhta to transfer money to the host country).