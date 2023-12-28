Economy

13:51 28.12.2023

If intl financial aid not provided, indexation of pensions in 2024 may not take place – Zholnovych

If intl financial aid not provided, indexation of pensions in 2024 may not take place – Zholnovych

Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych admits that in the absence of international financial assistance, indexation of pensions in 2024 may not take place.

"I would like to reassure all pensioners who receive an old-age pension, since most of the pension income and revenues that are distributed by the Pension Fund are our internal revenues, which are provided by our Ukrainian payers, in particular, our military. Since they all pay the single social tax, then our Pension Fund is stably supported by Ukrainian funds," Zholnovych said on the air of a national telethon on Thursday.

In this regard, the minister emphasized that there should be no problems with the payment of pensions.

"It may not be possible, if in fact there are such risks (lack of international financial assistance), to talk about indexation, but the basic pension will be paid and we will find funds for this from internal Ukrainian resources," she said.

Zholnovych noted that all increases and indexations are included in the budget, and she hopes that resources for this will be found.

"I think that we will be able to cope with these challenges. I would not want to prematurely scare pensioners now that they will not receive their pensions and inflation increases in accordance with the law, which are provided for. For now, we are ready to do them," she added.

As for social payments, such as assistance to low-income people, internally displaced persons and other categories, according to the minister, these expenses are financed by international partners.

At the same time, Zholnovych noted that the Ministry of Social Policy agreed with the World Bank on assistance worth almost $2 billion, and these funds will cover basic social expenses in the first months of 2024.

