Facts

20:31 11.08.2023

Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

1 min read
Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a pilot project to make payments of pensions and cash assistance to recipients temporarily outside Ukraine through the international postal transfer of Ukrposhta.

"The innovation will simplify the receipt of pensions and other types of financial assistance to citizens who in Ukraine received them by mail and did not have current accounts opened with authorized banks," the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said in a statement.

For this, a person will need to send a corresponding application to JSC Ukrposhta in paper or electronic form.

"Ukrainians in Poland will be able to use the service for the payment and delivery of pensions or financial assistance abroad in the first place. If necessary, the experiment will be introduced in other countries," the press service said.

The ministry said that such services for citizens of Ukraine abroad will be free of charge.

Tags: #poland #pensions #transfers

MORE ABOUT

18:27 11.08.2023
NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

17:58 10.08.2023
Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

19:30 03.08.2023
Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

18:21 03.08.2023
Poland to close border for Ukrainian agricultural goods after Sept 15, some of frontline countries to join it – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Poland to close border for Ukrainian agricultural goods after Sept 15, some of frontline countries to join it – Polish Agriculture Ministry

16:28 03.08.2023
Kuleba: We never provoked any aggravation of Ukraine-Poland relations, ready to address any issues

Kuleba: We never provoked any aggravation of Ukraine-Poland relations, ready to address any issues

16:07 01.08.2023
MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

14:20 26.07.2023
Business associations ask govts of Ukraine, Poland to expedite signing of agreement on joint border

Business associations ask govts of Ukraine, Poland to expedite signing of agreement on joint border

14:42 21.07.2023
Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

18:23 19.07.2023
Poland not planning to lift embargo on agricultural imports from Ukraine - PM

Poland not planning to lift embargo on agricultural imports from Ukraine - PM

11:47 12.07.2023
Poland to provide infrastructure for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Poland to provide infrastructure for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

Number of countries that support dialogue on Peace Formula reaches 58 – Yermak

Russians hit Ukraine with four Kinzhal-type missiles, hit residential sector in Ivano-Frankivsk region

All regional military commissars to be fired – Zelenskyy

LATEST

EU ambassador sure Moldova will join EU

Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

Co-owners of Rozetka and Novaya Poshta note the deterioration of the government's attitude towards business

Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

Ukrainian sends its rescuers to Slovenia to help with cleaning up flooding aftermath – Klymenko

Talks on providing ATACMS missiles continue – Ukrainian Ambassador to USA

Senior woman wounded in shelling of Nikopol by Russian forces

Number of countries that support dialogue on Peace Formula reaches 58 – Yermak

Dobrobut medical network in June increases number of consultations for adults by almost 30%, for children by 70%

Tarnavsky: 257 enemy casualties in Tavria direction over day

AD
AD
AD
AD