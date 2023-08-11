Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a pilot project to make payments of pensions and cash assistance to recipients temporarily outside Ukraine through the international postal transfer of Ukrposhta.

"The innovation will simplify the receipt of pensions and other types of financial assistance to citizens who in Ukraine received them by mail and did not have current accounts opened with authorized banks," the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said in a statement.

For this, a person will need to send a corresponding application to JSC Ukrposhta in paper or electronic form.

"Ukrainians in Poland will be able to use the service for the payment and delivery of pensions or financial assistance abroad in the first place. If necessary, the experiment will be introduced in other countries," the press service said.

The ministry said that such services for citizens of Ukraine abroad will be free of charge.