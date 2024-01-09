Power consumption in Ukraine growing due to cold weather, increasing risk of accidents – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that due to falling temperatures, electricity consumption is growing rapidly, which increases the risk of accidents in the system.

"The latest shelling did not cause significant damage to the Ukrainian power system. The situation is under control. There is a margin of safety. Planned outages are not envisaged. But due to low temperatures, electricity consumption is growing rapidly. As of today, as of this morning, it is 6% higher than yesterday's figures. Additional loads are increasing risk of accidents," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In this regard, the prime minister said that the country needs savings jointly by all Ukrainians.

In particular, during cold weather, energy workers urge citizens to reduce consumption by turning off powerful electrical appliances, and businesses – by turning off power to signs, banners and shop windows. "This will save up to 200-400 MW, which is equal to several heat generation units. And it is now critically needed for our power system," Shmyhal said.