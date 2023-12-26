Economy

11:49 26.12.2023

FAO, EU competition starts to provide grants to micro, small farmers in Western Ukraine for business development

2 min read
FAO, EU competition starts to provide grants to micro, small farmers in Western Ukraine for business development

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has announced the start of accepting applications for the second cycle of a grant program implemented with financial support from the European Union (EU) to restore Ukrainian micro- and small-scale farming.

This strategic initiative aims to support the recovery of Ukrainian farmers facing challenges caused by the impact of war on agribusiness. The goal is to support production, improve efficiency and profitability, and in the long term strengthen national value and supply chains.

Farmers from Lviv, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions will be able to take part in the second cycle of the grant program. Grant recipients will be required to contribute a certain percentage of the total costs. However, the amount they cover will differ depending on the selected value chain - appellation of origin or protected geographical indication.

Grants will be paid in hryvnia (UAH) at the UN exchange rate in amounts up to $10,000 for small agricultural producers and $25,000 for agricultural micro and small enterprises, agricultural cooperatives and associations of producers of products with geographical indications.

Applications are accepted through the State Agrarian Register (SAR) until January 31, 2024.

Christian Ben Hell, Head of the Agriculture Sector at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, explained that the EU-funded grant program is designed to help agricultural producers integrate into sustainable value chains, improve their livelihoods, increase employment and rural development.

According to the head of FAO in Ukraine, Pierre Vauthier, the first grant cycle demonstrated great interest in the project among representatives of the agricultural sector, who are forced to work in an environment characterized by multiple, complex and partial shocks for agribusiness due to the full-scale war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

According to FAO, this initiative showed good results in the first cycle, during which 138 of the 212 applications received by the State Agrarian Register were selected. The total amount of grant support was $1.73 million. The most popular investments were the purchase of tractors, solar panels, specialized production and processing equipment for the corresponding value chain.

Tags: #business #fao

MORE ABOUT

09:13 15.12.2023
Manifest 42 hands over to president two bills to solve problem of security forces' pressure on business

Manifest 42 hands over to president two bills to solve problem of security forces' pressure on business

13:52 14.12.2023
Manifest 42 launches register of individuals who abuse power to put pressure on business

Manifest 42 launches register of individuals who abuse power to put pressure on business

12:38 14.12.2023
Number of cases against businesses closed by prosecutor's office down by 80% from 2021 – Manifest 42

Number of cases against businesses closed by prosecutor's office down by 80% from 2021 – Manifest 42

10:48 22.11.2023
One day of downtime at Ukrainian-Polish BCPs costs exporting companies UAH 1 mln – EBA

One day of downtime at Ukrainian-Polish BCPs costs exporting companies UAH 1 mln – EBA

19:34 07.11.2023
Cabinet introduces differentiation of grants for veteran business depending on number of jobs – Shmyhal

Cabinet introduces differentiation of grants for veteran business depending on number of jobs – Shmyhal

12:27 03.10.2023
Business expectations improve in Sept due to gradual recovery of production, logistics routes - NBU

Business expectations improve in Sept due to gradual recovery of production, logistics routes - NBU

13:33 22.09.2023
American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

14:32 18.09.2023
State budget 2024 provides for UAH 30 bln to support business – Ministry of Economy

State budget 2024 provides for UAH 30 bln to support business – Ministry of Economy

14:35 22.08.2023
Shmyhal: We to expand grant support for veteran businesses

Shmyhal: We to expand grant support for veteran businesses

12:13 22.08.2023
Gambling business must pay up to UAH 7 bln in taxes for 2022 – MP Hetmantsev

Gambling business must pay up to UAH 7 bln in taxes for 2022 – MP Hetmantsev

AD

HOT NEWS

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

Minister of Finance states risks of financing in Jan-Feb and activating internal resources

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of MFA from EU

LATEST

Ukrnafta launches new high-yield well in eastern Ukraine

Ukrnafta, together with Come Back Alive Foundation, hand over eight new pickups to Ukrainian Navy

DIM plans to commission 100,000 square meters in 2024

USAID, Ministry of Economy launching $15 mln grant program for enterprises

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

DTEK sees prospect of replacing TPPs with in SMRs future – top manager

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

European Commission sends additional 500 electric generators to Ukraine

Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

EC to pay Ukraine last EUR1.5 bln of EU's EUR18 bln macro-financial assistance for 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD