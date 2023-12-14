Economy

12:29 14.12.2023

Naftogaz begins developing decarbonization strategy

1 min read
Naftogaz begins developing decarbonization strategy

Naftogaz has begun developing a strategy for decarbonization of the group, head of CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said on Facebook.

According to him, all divisions and subsidiaries of the group will work on developing the strategy. The action plan will include an assessment of the current status, goals, funding paths and timelines for their implementation.

"It is a conscious approach to the environment where we live. The future of our gas exports to the EU also directly depends on how responsibly we approach its production, storage and transportation because there are clear standards and requirements for this," Chernyshov said.

Tags: #naftogaz #decarbonization

MORE ABOUT

13:56 01.12.2023
Three wells launched in Nov add over 400,000 cubic meters of gas to production – head of Naftogaz

Three wells launched in Nov add over 400,000 cubic meters of gas to production – head of Naftogaz

09:32 24.11.2023
Ambassadors of G7 countries meet with management of Naftogaz

Ambassadors of G7 countries meet with management of Naftogaz

10:57 14.11.2023
Naftogaz pays UAH 75.4 bln in taxes for ten months

Naftogaz pays UAH 75.4 bln in taxes for ten months

16:54 13.11.2023
Naftogaz intends to increase share in gas supply to industry – Chernyshov

Naftogaz intends to increase share in gas supply to industry – Chernyshov

16:27 13.11.2023
Naftogaz prepares sufficient volumes of gas for possible higher consumption by TPPs for electricity generation - company head

Naftogaz prepares sufficient volumes of gas for possible higher consumption by TPPs for electricity generation - company head

12:33 13.11.2023
Number of Naftogaz employees to double by year end due to integration of other enterprises – Chernyshov

Number of Naftogaz employees to double by year end due to integration of other enterprises – Chernyshov

11:38 13.11.2023
Naftogaz in 2024 to be ready to buy from private traders entire proposed gas volume if ban on its export extended – Chernyshov

Naftogaz in 2024 to be ready to buy from private traders entire proposed gas volume if ban on its export extended – Chernyshov

09:39 13.11.2023
Naftogaz decides to implement some projects in solar, wind energy in near future – Chernyshov

Naftogaz decides to implement some projects in solar, wind energy in near future – Chernyshov

12:22 25.10.2023
Naftogaz receives control over Chernihivgaz

Naftogaz receives control over Chernihivgaz

17:42 18.10.2023
Naftogaz pays UAH 70 bln in taxes to state budget for nine months

Naftogaz pays UAH 70 bln in taxes to state budget for nine months

AD

HOT NEWS

Restoration Agency implements three-tier energy infrastructure protection system – Nayyem

IMF warns against creation of SOE holding company

Updated memorandum with IMF contains 12 new structural benchmarks - MP

Kyivstar explains network failure by hacker attack, subscriber data not compromised

IMF approves third tranche of about $900 mln for Ukraine under EFF program

LATEST

EU price ceiling on Russian oil does not apply to Bulgaria - EC representative

Hetmantsev initiates new law on state regulation of excisable products

Kyivteploenergo conducts training on deployment of mobile boiler houses, reconnection of heat sources to alternative power supply

Norway to strengthen financial assistance to Ukraine – Støre

Purchase of Russian slabs means support for aggressor, Russia's defense industry, their supplies to EU must be banned in 2024 – Metinvest CEO

BRAVE1 defense cluster registers more than 820 developments in seven months – minister Fedorov

Restoration Agency implements three-tier energy infrastructure protection system – Nayyem

Ivan Tavrin and affiliated companies added to U.S. sanctions list

This year Energoatom to cover entire volume of tariff compensation of UAH 121 bln for households – company head

IMF warns against creation of SOE holding company

AD
AD
AD
AD