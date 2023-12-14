Naftogaz begins developing decarbonization strategy

Naftogaz has begun developing a strategy for decarbonization of the group, head of CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said on Facebook.

According to him, all divisions and subsidiaries of the group will work on developing the strategy. The action plan will include an assessment of the current status, goals, funding paths and timelines for their implementation.

"It is a conscious approach to the environment where we live. The future of our gas exports to the EU also directly depends on how responsibly we approach its production, storage and transportation because there are clear standards and requirements for this," Chernyshov said.