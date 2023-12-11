Economy

15:38 11.12.2023

Kyivteploenergo receives certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System

The municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo received a certificate of compliance with the requirements of the international standard ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System.

“The auditors confirmed the compliance of the enterprise’s environmental management and standards with international standards, which are much stricter than Ukrainian ones,” the company said on Monday.

It noted in order to increase the efficiency of centralized heat supply and comply with European environmental standards, the company has been improving its environmental management system for more than three years.

In October-November 2023, Kyivteploenergo successfully passed a certification audit, as a result of which it received a certificate of compliance of the environmental management system with the ISO 14001:2015 standard from the international register of certified organizations G-CERTI.

Ensuring compliance with European environmental requirements is one of the strategic directions for the development of the enterprise. This involves minimizing the negative impact on the environment, improving the environmental performance of the enterprise through environmental risk management.

“Improving the management system is aimed at optimizing the use of energy resources through the introduction of modern energy-saving technologies and projects for de-carbonization of the capital’s energy sector. And this, in turn, is an integral component of building an energy-efficient and competitive centralized heat supply system,” the company commented.

It will annually confirm compliance with certification standards and improvement of the environmental management system during international compliance audits.

“It is worth noting that, as part of the National Emission Reduction Plan, in order to minimize the negative impact on the atmospheric air, Kyivteploenergo must ensure a gradual reduction in emissions from all combustion plants included in the plan and carry out their modernization,” the company noted.

As explained, based on the results of the implementation of the national plan, the environmental friendliness of the operation of combustion plants of energy enterprises will meet the requirements of the European Union Directive 2010/75/EU.

 

 

