12:39 30.09.2023

Some 37 Ukrainian defense industry enterprises damaged as result of Russian attacks – Shmyhal

Thirty-seven Ukrainian defense industry enterprises were damaged as a result of Russia's attacks, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Our defense industry is still one of the main targets of Russia's missile attacks as a result of which 37 enterprises have been damaged," he said during the Defense Industries Forum.

The government is working on proposals for the restoration of these enterprises, the prime minister said.

