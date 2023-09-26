Austria will allocate EUR 1 mln for IAEA in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Austria will allocate EUR 1 million for the activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Ukraine, said Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

"19 months ago, Russia brutally invaded its sovereign neighbor Ukraine. Since then, it has continued its irresponsible and unacceptable acts: blatantly violating the UN Charter, using nuclear threats and blackmail and stationing nuclear weapons abroad in Belarus," he said.

"Russia has also shown utter disrespect for the central pillars of the agency and its work on nuclear safety by occupying Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant," he added.

"To assist the important work of the IAEA in Ukraine, Austria is contributing EUR 1 million. We stand fully behind you and the five basic principles you have elaborated for Ukraine," the official stated.