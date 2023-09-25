Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

For the first time, Ukraine will use gas of its own production only during the upcoming heating season, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine has said with reference to the head of the company, Oleksiy Chernyshov, on Monday.

"I would like to remind you that we are increasing the volumes of our own gas production, these figures are growing. In 2023, Naftogaz drilled a record number of new wells, and we will continue this trend next year. We plan to get through this winter using Ukrainian gas, and our calculations confirm this possibility," he said on the air of the national telethon.

According to the CEO, Ukraine will pass the heating season without shocks not only in terms of gas supply, but also without changes in the cost of the blue fuel for the population.

"We are absolutely confident in the coming winter. We have enough gas, tariffs are stable. Therefore, I ask all consumers to provide energy efficient measures and treat this type of energy responsibly. Because this is Ukrainian production, our common achievement," Chernyshov said.