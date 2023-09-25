Economy

16:53 25.09.2023

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

1 min read
Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

For the first time, Ukraine will use gas of its own production only during the upcoming heating season, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine has said with reference to the head of the company, Oleksiy Chernyshov, on Monday.

"I would like to remind you that we are increasing the volumes of our own gas production, these figures are growing. In 2023, Naftogaz drilled a record number of new wells, and we will continue this trend next year. We plan to get through this winter using Ukrainian gas, and our calculations confirm this possibility," he said on the air of the national telethon.

According to the CEO, Ukraine will pass the heating season without shocks not only in terms of gas supply, but also without changes in the cost of the blue fuel for the population.

"We are absolutely confident in the coming winter. We have enough gas, tariffs are stable. Therefore, I ask all consumers to provide energy efficient measures and treat this type of energy responsibly. Because this is Ukrainian production, our common achievement," Chernyshov said.

Tags: #gas #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

20:41 20.09.2023
Naftogaz makes payments on restructured 2022/2026 eurobonds – company head

Naftogaz makes payments on restructured 2022/2026 eurobonds – company head

19:21 31.08.2023
Ukraine's gas infrastructure ready to work without Russian gas transit – stress test results

Ukraine's gas infrastructure ready to work without Russian gas transit – stress test results

20:46 25.08.2023
Kyiv to not negotiate with Gazprom on contract extension after 2024, but ready to continue gas transit - diplomat

Kyiv to not negotiate with Gazprom on contract extension after 2024, but ready to continue gas transit - diplomat

18:11 18.08.2023
Ukraine offers Romanian companies to use Ukrainian UGS facilities – PM

Ukraine offers Romanian companies to use Ukrainian UGS facilities – PM

20:32 02.08.2023
Moldova has sufficient gas reserves to last until end of this year, though still purchasing

Moldova has sufficient gas reserves to last until end of this year, though still purchasing

15:44 28.07.2023
Naftogaz note holders give their consent to restructuring

Naftogaz note holders give their consent to restructuring

20:07 25.07.2023
Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

15:16 25.07.2023
Ukrainian gas storage facilities already filled to 80% of needs – Shmyhal

Ukrainian gas storage facilities already filled to 80% of needs – Shmyhal

10:09 14.07.2023
Naftogaz announces start of voting to obtain investor consent for restructuring of 2022/2026 eurobonds

Naftogaz announces start of voting to obtain investor consent for restructuring of 2022/2026 eurobonds

11:24 23.06.2023
Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Nine members of monetary policy committee support reduction of key policy rate to 20%, two support 19% - NBU

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

IMF mission begins discussions with Ukraine on second review of EFF program

Ukraine's GDP growth in Q2, 2023 y-o-y is 19.5% – statistics

Second ship with grain leaves port of Chornomorsk – Kubrakov

LATEST

State Food Service starts to compile lists of corn, soybean exporters to China

In port of Izmail, number of ships up by 2.2 times over week, in Reni down by 37.5%

Oschadbank provides Novus with UAH 400 mln loan under 5-7-9 program

Nestlé plans to increase production volumes in 2024 in Ukraine

Export of Ukrainian grain does not 'break' Polish market – KSE

Nine members of monetary policy committee support reduction of key policy rate to 20%, two support 19% - NBU

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

Shmyhal, Pritzker discuss Ukraine's needs for rapid recovery

Ten wells drilled at occupied ZNPP to cool reactors – IAEA

IMF mission begins discussions with Ukraine on second review of EFF program

AD
AD
AD
AD