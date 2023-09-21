Economy

14:03 21.09.2023

Agricultural ministers of Ukraine, Poland agree to develop plan for interaction on grain exports

1 min read
Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky spoke by telephone with his Polish colleague Robert Telus. The parties agreed to find a solution that takes into account the interests of both countries regarding agricultural products, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported.

"The ministers discussed the situation, as well as Ukraine's proposal to resolve it, and agreed to find a solution that takes into account the interests of both countries," the statement said.

The ministers also reaffirmed the close and constructive relations between the countries. The parties "agreed to develop in the near future an option for cooperation on exports."

The next negotiations will take place in the coming days. The negotiations will discuss issues prepared by that time on both sides.

The Polish side promised to study the Ukrainian export plan and would prepare its proposals for it.

