20:41 20.09.2023

Naftogaz makes payments on restructured 2022/2026 eurobonds – company head

Naftogaz Ukrainy has made the necessary payments on eurobonds 2022/2026 in accordance with the terms of the restructuring, said head of the company Oleksiy Chernyshov.

“We have made the necessary payments on eurobonds 2022/2026 in accordance with the terms of the restructuring. Thus, today Naftogaz has emerged from default,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“The philosophy of Naftogaz Group is to be reliable at all operational levels. We will continue to confirm our reliability to our partners,” Chernyshov added.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers, by order No. 554-r dated June 24, 2023 agreed on the terms for restructuring Naftogaz eurobonds.

On July 28, 2023, Naftogaz received the consent of investors to restructure eurobonds with maturities in July 2022 and November 2026. In the case of the 2022 bonds, the quorum at the meeting was 87.72%, the number of votes in favor was 100%, and the 2026 bonds were 91.33% and 99.72%, respectively.

Earlier, the Naftogaz head noted that after the completion of the restructuring process, the company would have the opportunity to attract financial resources on international capital markets to implement the group’s investment projects.

