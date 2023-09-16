Economy

13:35 16.09.2023

Poland, Hungary introduce ban on import of agricultural products from Ukraine

1 min read
Poland, Hungary introduce ban on import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Polish Minister of Economic Development and Technology Waldemar Buda has signed a national regulation maintaining the embargo on the import of Ukrainian wheat, rapeseed, sunflower and corn to Poland.

"Due to the wrong decision of the European Commission not to extend the embargo on grain from Ukraine, in accordance with the instructions of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the entire Council of Ministers, I signed the national regulation to maintain the embargo," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the report, the resolution is unlimited and came into force after publication at midnight, September 16, 2023.

Hungary today decided to extend the ban on the import of 24 types of agricultural products from Ukraine that are under national jurisdiction, Hungarian Agriculture Minister István Nagy announced this on his Facebook page on Friday.

"We will defend the interests of Hungarian farmers," Nagy wrote.

Tags: #grain #poland #hungary

