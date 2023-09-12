Govt proposes 2023 state budget expenditures on security, defense and IDPs increased by UAH 328.5 bln

The Ukrainian government proposes that 2023 state budget expenditures are increased by UAH 328.5 billion, including an additional provision of UAH 302.6 billion for the security and defense sector; according to the corresponding bill approved at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the funds are expected to be allocated by increasing external borrowing by UAH 207.6 billion, including $3.3 billion from the United States, UAH 91.2 billion of internal borrowing, and reducing state budget expenditures by UAH 11.4 billion and increase in revenue by UAH 26.1 billion.