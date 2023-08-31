Energoatom head predicts there will be no shortage of power in energy system next month

The energy system of Ukraine, most likely, will not experience a shortage of capacity in the next month with the launch of the sixth of the nine available nuclear power units with a capacity of 1,000 MW, said Energoatom President Petro Kotin.

"I think September will be deficit-free. The 1,000 MW that we have now added is a lot of power. Remember last February: blackouts stopped when we connected the power unit with a capacity of 1,000 MW," he told reporters.

At the same time, he pointed out that in ten days it is planned to connect the seventh unit, the capacity of which is also 1,000 MW, and for about a month - the remaining two.

"Start-up operations have begun on the seventh unit. After it is turned on, the total capacity will be 6.4 GW. Then, with the two remaining units, we will reach 7.4-7.6 GW. So we will work until the summer," he said.