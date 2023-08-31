Economy

19:27 31.08.2023

Energoatom head predicts there will be no shortage of power in energy system next month

1 min read
Energoatom head predicts there will be no shortage of power in energy system next month

The energy system of Ukraine, most likely, will not experience a shortage of capacity in the next month with the launch of the sixth of the nine available nuclear power units with a capacity of 1,000 MW, said Energoatom President Petro Kotin.

"I think September will be deficit-free. The 1,000 MW that we have now added is a lot of power. Remember last February: blackouts stopped when we connected the power unit with a capacity of 1,000 MW," he told reporters.

At the same time, he pointed out that in ten days it is planned to connect the seventh unit, the capacity of which is also 1,000 MW, and for about a month - the remaining two.

"Start-up operations have begun on the seventh unit. After it is turned on, the total capacity will be 6.4 GW. Then, with the two remaining units, we will reach 7.4-7.6 GW. So we will work until the summer," he said.

Tags: #energoatom

MORE ABOUT

20:22 29.08.2023
Energoatom sees UAH 68 bln in income in H1 2023 – Vice President

Energoatom sees UAH 68 bln in income in H1 2023 – Vice President

11:16 08.08.2023
Energoatom has to repair four of nine NPP power units by winter – head of company

Energoatom has to repair four of nine NPP power units by winter – head of company

11:50 25.07.2023
Zaporizhia NPP puts fourth unit into hot shutdown, contrary to requirement of nuclear regulator – Energoatom

Zaporizhia NPP puts fourth unit into hot shutdown, contrary to requirement of nuclear regulator – Energoatom

17:50 06.07.2023
ZNPP powered from main 750 kV transmission line in addition to backup 330 kV

ZNPP powered from main 750 kV transmission line in addition to backup 330 kV

18:03 03.07.2023
Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

13:49 09.06.2023
Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

18:27 16.05.2023
Working conditions at ZNPP occupied by Russian invaders tightened – Energoatom

Working conditions at ZNPP occupied by Russian invaders tightened – Energoatom

11:25 03.05.2023
Govt launches Energoatom corporatization procedure – PM

Govt launches Energoatom corporatization procedure – PM

10:43 24.04.2023
Energoatom, Holtec International agree to build up to 20 SMR reactors in Ukraine

Energoatom, Holtec International agree to build up to 20 SMR reactors in Ukraine

14:59 17.04.2023
Energoatom loses property worth UAH 32 bln due to Russian aggression

Energoatom loses property worth UAH 32 bln due to Russian aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank to provide $232 mln for emergency repairs of damaged housing of Ukrainians under HOPE project

Ukraine approves new Financial Sector Development Strategy – Ministry of Finance

NBU allows sale of non-cash currency to public up to UAH 50,000/month in one bank

Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine's gas infrastructure ready to work without Russian gas transit – stress test results

Kyivteploenergo refutes accusation of prosecutor's office in purchase of pumping equipment at inflated price

Epicenter with partner already invests EUR 1.68 mln in INTERSPORT Polska

World Bank to provide $232 mln for emergency repairs of damaged housing of Ukrainians under HOPE project

Ukraine, Norway agree on 'transport visa-free' regime

SOE Forests of Ukraine increases contributions to state budget by 35%, initiates some programs to support army

Nova Poshta almost quintuples net profit in H1 2023

Centrenergo head explains changes in management by need to strengthen team in difficult conditions for energy sector

Ukraine approves new Financial Sector Development Strategy – Ministry of Finance

Health Ministry approves 'road map' for introduction of medical insurance in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD