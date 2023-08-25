Kyiv to not negotiate with Gazprom on contract extension after 2024, but ready to continue gas transit - diplomat

The transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after 2024 can be continued only by agreement with importers, Ukrainian Ambassador to Moldova Marko Shevchenko has said.

"Ukraine will not initiate negotiations on the extension of the agreement on the Russian gas transit gas after 2024, but is open to proposals from partner countries. The reason is clear: we... have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. We are waiting for the position of Gazprom or the authorities of Russia. Ukraine is open to any situation in terms of transit, because at present natural gas transits through Ukraine to Moldova, including Transnistria," the diplomat said in an interview with the Vocea Basarabiei (Voice of Bessarabia) TV channel on Friday.

In his opinion, the transit can be extended if the countries concerned conclude a contract with the Russian company on supplies, and with the Ukrainian side - on transit.

"For example, Ukraine can have a transit contract with Germany, Poland, Moldova, if local companies buy gas (from Russia) and decide that they will transport it through Ukraine, why not? We will not have a contract with Russia, but there will be a contract, for example, with the Republic of Moldova. I repeat, I am not an expert, this is my purely personal opinion, and the biggest problem is that no one now can predict what the situation will be like in just an hour, not tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, even in an hour... Every day something happens that can radically change the situation," Shevchenko stressed.

In addition, he answered the question why Ukraine continues to transit Russian gas, being at war with Russia.

"Because we have a contract, there are consumers, our allies in the West benefit from this contract. We do not want a situation where they will be at a loss because of Ukraine," the diplomat said.

The agreement between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gazprom for the organization of transportation, the transport agreement between the Ukrainian holding and the GTS Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), as well as the inter-operator agreement between GTSOU and Gazprom were signed on December 30, 2019.

The contract provides for the transit in 2021-2024 of 40 billion cubic meters of gas per year.