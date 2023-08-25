Shmyhal, Turkish FM discuss intensification of trade, economic cooperation and restoration of Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan the intensification of trade and economic cooperation and the restoration of Ukraine.

"We met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. We discussed the intensification of our trade and economic cooperation, the future restoration of Ukraine, as well as other joint projects that are promising for our countries. We look forward to the speedy finalization of all procedures for the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the parties also discussed global food security.

"I am grateful to Turkey for the principled position of supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula," he concluded.