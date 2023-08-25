Economy

17:22 25.08.2023

Shmyhal, Turkish FM discuss intensification of trade, economic cooperation and restoration of Ukraine

1 min read
Shmyhal, Turkish FM discuss intensification of trade, economic cooperation and restoration of Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan the intensification of trade and economic cooperation and the restoration of Ukraine.

"We met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. We discussed the intensification of our trade and economic cooperation, the future restoration of Ukraine, as well as other joint projects that are promising for our countries. We look forward to the speedy finalization of all procedures for the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the parties also discussed global food security.

"I am grateful to Turkey for the principled position of supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula," he concluded.

Tags: #turkey #shmyhal #fidan

MORE ABOUT

16:11 25.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

14:35 22.08.2023
Shmyhal: We to expand grant support for veteran businesses

Shmyhal: We to expand grant support for veteran businesses

12:57 22.08.2023
Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

20:47 21.08.2023
Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin Black Sea Grain Initiative resumption in Sept

Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin Black Sea Grain Initiative resumption in Sept

18:58 09.08.2023
Cabinet approves amount of monthly surcharges for defenders during war

Cabinet approves amount of monthly surcharges for defenders during war

21:05 01.08.2023
Shmyhal discusses with G7, EU ambassadors key issues of restoration, reform of Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses with G7, EU ambassadors key issues of restoration, reform of Ukraine

17:31 01.08.2023
More than 750 medical institutions fully or partially restored in Ukraine – Shmyhal

More than 750 medical institutions fully or partially restored in Ukraine – Shmyhal

15:16 25.07.2023
Ukrainian gas storage facilities already filled to 80% of needs – Shmyhal

Ukrainian gas storage facilities already filled to 80% of needs – Shmyhal

14:42 21.07.2023
Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

13:59 21.07.2023
PM urges leaders of local authorities to postpone expenses not aimed at bringing victory closer, resolving critical issues

PM urges leaders of local authorities to postpone expenses not aimed at bringing victory closer, resolving critical issues

AD

HOT NEWS

Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

LATEST

Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

Fedorov: We must change rules for formation of teachers' salaries

Ministry of Energy, MAG to cooperate in demining energy infrastructure

Program 5-7-9 for energy restoration to be launched in near future – Energy Minister

Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

D.Trading intends to replenish its balancing group with 1,000 MW of non-DTEK renewable energy capacity by year-end – CEO

Gambling business must pay up to UAH 7 bln in taxes for 2022 – MP Hetmantsev

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

Kernel announces plan of placing shares worth $60 mln among qualified investors

AD
AD
AD
AD