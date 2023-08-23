Ministry of Energy, MAG to cooperate in demining energy infrastructure

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and an affiliate of the British non-governmental organization The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) have agreed to cooperate in the demining of energy facilities and adjacent territories.

According to the message of the Ministry of Energy on the Telegram channel on Tuesday, the corresponding memorandum in the presence of Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko and the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of Great Britain Grant Shapps was signed by Deputy Minister of Energy Yaroslav Demchenkov and director of the MAG branch Jon Cunliffe.

It is noted that the memorandum provides for cooperation to create conditions for the safe restoration of the Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure by cleaning the facilities, their sites, and adjacent territories from explosive objects.

Also, MAG will, in particular, provide technical assistance and advisory support in conducting mine awareness activities.

"Unfortunately, the resumption of power supply is hampered by total mines, especially in the de-occupied territories. Many Ukrainian energy companies are ready to train their specialists themselves, purchase equipment to speed up mine clearance. And we thank MAG for its readiness to provide such assistance," Haluschenko said.