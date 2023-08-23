Economy

12:31 23.08.2023

Ministry of Energy, MAG to cooperate in demining energy infrastructure

1 min read
Ministry of Energy, MAG to cooperate in demining energy infrastructure

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and an affiliate of the British non-governmental organization The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) have agreed to cooperate in the demining of energy facilities and adjacent territories.

According to the message of the Ministry of Energy on the Telegram channel on Tuesday, the corresponding memorandum in the presence of Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko and the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of Great Britain Grant Shapps was signed by Deputy Minister of Energy Yaroslav Demchenkov and director of the MAG branch Jon Cunliffe.

It is noted that the memorandum provides for cooperation to create conditions for the safe restoration of the Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure by cleaning the facilities, their sites, and adjacent territories from explosive objects.

Also, MAG will, in particular, provide technical assistance and advisory support in conducting mine awareness activities.

"Unfortunately, the resumption of power supply is hampered by total mines, especially in the de-occupied territories. Many Ukrainian energy companies are ready to train their specialists themselves, purchase equipment to speed up mine clearance. And we thank MAG for its readiness to provide such assistance," Haluschenko said.

Tags: #energy #demining #mag

MORE ABOUT

12:52 22.08.2023
D.Trading intends to replenish its balancing group with 1,000 MW of non-DTEK renewable energy capacity by year-end – CEO

D.Trading intends to replenish its balancing group with 1,000 MW of non-DTEK renewable energy capacity by year-end – CEO

09:42 22.08.2023
Energy system can pass heating season without power outages if there are no shelling - Haluschenko

Energy system can pass heating season without power outages if there are no shelling - Haluschenko

16:54 18.08.2023
Total debt to Ukrenergo reaches UAH 59 bln, continues to grow – CEO

Total debt to Ukrenergo reaches UAH 59 bln, continues to grow – CEO

11:16 08.08.2023
Energoatom has to repair four of nine NPP power units by winter – head of company

Energoatom has to repair four of nine NPP power units by winter – head of company

14:30 01.08.2023
DTEK presents concept of development of Smart Grid networks on example of Kyiv region

DTEK presents concept of development of Smart Grid networks on example of Kyiv region

20:38 31.07.2023
Croatia allocates EUR 1 mln for UN humanitarian demining program in Ukraine

Croatia allocates EUR 1 mln for UN humanitarian demining program in Ukraine

18:52 31.07.2023
Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

10:22 31.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Protecting energy infrastructure in autumn-winter is top priority

Zelenskyy: Protecting energy infrastructure in autumn-winter is top priority

09:57 28.07.2023
Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

16:54 25.07.2023
Donor countries to provide $244 mln to Ukraine to buy special equipment for humanitarian demining – Minister of Economy

Donor countries to provide $244 mln to Ukraine to buy special equipment for humanitarian demining – Minister of Economy

AD

HOT NEWS

Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

Energy system can pass heating season without power outages if there are no shelling - Haluschenko

LATEST

Program 5-7-9 for energy restoration to be launched in near future – Energy Minister

Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Shmyhal: We to expand grant support for veteran businesses

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

Gambling business must pay up to UAH 7 bln in taxes for 2022 – MP Hetmantsev

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

Kernel announces plan of placing shares worth $60 mln among qualified investors

Agrarian Ministry invites USAID to support biogas projects

European Commissioner Sinkevičius: No alternative to Ukrainian grain export through Black Sea

AD
AD
AD
AD