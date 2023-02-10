Facts

13:24 10.02.2023

Four DTEK TPPs damaged as result of attack by Russian invaders, two power engineers injured

1 min read
As a result of night and day enemy shelling on Friday, February 10, four thermal power plants (TPPs) of DTEK Energy were damaged, and two power engineers were injured, the DTEK energy holding reported.

"As a result of the shelling, the equipment of thermal power plants was seriously damaged. After the end of the attack, the power engineers quickly began repairs," the holding's Telegram channel reports.

According to preliminary information, two plant workers were injured due to the attack. They were promptly provided with medical assistance.

The company clarified that for safety, only critically necessary employees are at the facilities, while others work remotely.

They emphasized that in September-February, the energy enterprises of DTEK Energy were attacked 27 times, as a result of which 28 power workers were injured, and three were killed.

Tags: #injured #tpp

