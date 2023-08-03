Poland to close border for Ukrainian agricultural goods after Sept 15, some of frontline countries to join it – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Even if the European Commission does not extend the restrictive measures for Ukrainian grain import to Poland after September 15, the country will close the border and some of the frontline countries will do the same, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland Robert Telus has said in an interview with PAP.

"Even if the European Commission decides not to, we will close the border to Ukrainian products after September 15. I think some of the frontline countries will do the same. This is not against anyone, but out of concern for the well-being of farmers," the Polish of Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry quoted the minister as saying on Twitter.

Telus also said that "several statements from Ukraine were inappropriate, but not a conflict."

"However, we will firmly defend the interests of farmers. We want and help Ukraine, but the wellbeing of Polish farmers is our priority," he said.

As reported, the volume of transit of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the territory of Poland was discussed during talks between the Ukrainian and Polish agriculture ministers on August 2. According to the Polish side, the transit of Ukrainian grain through Poland is steadily growing: in February it was 114,000 tonnes, while in June it exceeded 260,000 tonnes. Poland said this is an argument in favor of extending the ban on the export of wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower to five frontline countries – Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Romania.

Telus proposed measures to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to maritime ports of various EU countries. Ukraine will also present its draft action plan soon.