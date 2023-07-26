Economy

14:20 26.07.2023

Business associations ask govts of Ukraine, Poland to expedite signing of agreement on joint border

3 min read
Business associations ask govts of Ukraine, Poland to expedite signing of agreement on joint border

A number of business associations called on the governments of Ukraine and Poland to promote the development of existing and construction of new joint checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, as well as to ensure the soonest signing of an agreement on a joint border between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland, the press service of the European Business Association (EBA) reported.

The initiators of the appeal were the European Business Association, American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of International Road Cargo Carriers, Ukrainian League of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, All-Polish Union of Road Transport Employers, Polish Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers.

"The full-scale war in Ukraine has immensely affected the supply chains of goods. Due to the closure of Ukraine's airspace, the blockade of some of Ukraine's sea and river ports, and significant damage to the country's railway network and infrastructure, road freight transportation through the western checkpoints became almost the only means of international goods transportation," the report notes.

The business community notes that despite the joint efforts of the Ukrainian and Polish sides and related parties to establish an effective passage of commercial vehicles through the western checkpoints on the border namely: systematic development of road infrastructure on the Ukrainian and Polish sides of the border, assistance to modernize the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing point, the introduction of an electronic queue at all existing checkpoints, commercial vehicles are forced to stand idle at the border for several days, while the existing arrangements for the electronic queue for all participants, require improvements.

According to the electronic queue data, as of the beginning of July current year, the waiting time in the general queue at the Yahodyn – Dorohusk checkpoint is approximately 7 days, and the waiting time in the queue for veterinary control is over 13 days.

"Obviously, the waiting time leads to a slowdown in the turnover of goods and financial losses for the carriers due to transport delays and breach of contracts. According to rough estimates of carriers, a day of idle time for a commercial vehicle costs EUR 300-400," they say.

In order to reduce queues at the borders and speed up the duration of checks, reduce business costs for demurrage of trucks and avoid penalties, speed up export-import operations between Ukraine and EU countries, the business community called on the governments of the two countries to expedite the signing of an agreement on a joint border between Ukraine and Republic of Poland.

According to the business association, the problem can be solved by strengthening the dialogue with the Polish side and relevant EU institutions regarding the development of existing and construction of new joint checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border and the convergence of customs procedures at Polish-Ukrainian checkpoints, the development of recommendations for changing customs legislation of Ukraine and practices of the customs departments of both countries.

The business community also pointed to the need for the State Customs Service to speed up the process of modernizing checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Tags: #poland #business

MORE ABOUT

14:42 21.07.2023
Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

20:18 19.07.2023
Shmyhal discusses with his Irish colleague participation of business in Ukraine’s recovery

Shmyhal discusses with his Irish colleague participation of business in Ukraine’s recovery

18:23 19.07.2023
Poland not planning to lift embargo on agricultural imports from Ukraine - PM

Poland not planning to lift embargo on agricultural imports from Ukraine - PM

11:47 12.07.2023
Poland to provide infrastructure for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Poland to provide infrastructure for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

14:42 30.06.2023
President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

09:26 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

18:39 29.06.2023
Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

19:12 28.06.2023
Presidents of Poland, Lithuania support idea of Ukraine's integration into NATO

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania support idea of Ukraine's integration into NATO

19:36 27.06.2023
Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

17:23 26.06.2023
Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs law on electronic excise stamps

Ukrainian gas storage facilities already filled to 80% of needs – Shmyhal

Zaporizhia NPP puts fourth unit into hot shutdown, contrary to requirement of nuclear regulator – Energoatom

Ukraine asks to subsidize transit of agricultural products to distant ports within 30 EUR/tonne – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ryanair to sell 1 mln tickets in Ukraine for less than EUR 20 after resumption of flights

LATEST

Banks expect rise in price of household deposits, reduction in cost of business funds and capital - NBU survey

Turkmenistan sees no factors that could obstruct construction of gas pipeline across Caspian Sea to Europe - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine increases steel production by almost half in June 2023 y-o-y, taking 25th place in Worldsteel rating

Ukrainian retailers pay over UAH 90 bln in taxes for 2022 – Association of Retailers

Nova Poshta increases parcel delivery by 9% in H1 2023

Zelenskyy signs law on electronic excise stamps

Donor countries to provide $244 mln to Ukraine to buy special equipment for humanitarian demining – Minister of Economy

ARMA to conduct audits of management efficiency of largest assets, first to be Glusco filling station chain

Ukrainian gas storage facilities already filled to 80% of needs – Shmyhal

Zaporizhia NPP puts fourth unit into hot shutdown, contrary to requirement of nuclear regulator – Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD