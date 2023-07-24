Economy

16:48 24.07.2023

DTEK expects arbitration decision on Krymenergo in coming weeks

1 min read
DTEK is awaiting the arbitration court's decision on a lawsuit against the Russian Federation about assets lost in Crimea in the coming weeks, CEO Maksym Timchenko said.

"Our lawyers expect that in the coming weeks we will receive an arbitration decision on Crimean assets and begin collecting funds. According to our estimates, the amount is measured in hundreds of millions of dollars," he said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

As reported, in September 2018, DTEK, without waiting for a response to its claim for assets lost in the annexed Crimea, began preparing a lawsuit in international courts. In the same year, it filed a lawsuit with a permanent arbitration court in The Hague.

DTEK Krymenergo was the largest electricity supplier on the Crimean peninsula. It provided more than 80% of electricity supplies on its territory.

