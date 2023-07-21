Govt should support NBU in position on 'financial institution owned by Russian oligarchs' – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the National Bank of Ukraine's (NBU) proposal for a "financial institution owned by Russian oligarchs."

"Now it will be right for the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to immediately consider the relevant proposals of the National Bank of Ukraine and support them in relation to this financial institution. In the interests of depositors, for the sake of financial stability and basic justice," he said in a video address on Thursday.

Zelenskyy did not name the financial institution, however, it is likely that he is talking about Sense Bank.

The NBU has decided to withdraw JSC Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank) from the market and turned to the government with a proposal to nationalize it, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny said.

"The Board of the National Bank... decided to withdraw the systemically important bank, Sense Bank, from the market and made a proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the participation of the state in this procedure," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Pyshny said the government's decision on nationalization is expected on Friday and ruled out the possibility that the government would refuse to accept the NBU proposal.