Economy

11:39 11.07.2023

Non-disclosure of info about places of repairs, location of suppliers in wartime justified - Kyivteploenergo

2 min read
Under the conditions of war, non-disclosure of information about the places of repair work and the location of suppliers is justified, given the risks of further unbalancing of the Ukrainian energy system and the destruction of critical infrastructure, a press release from Kyivteploenergo reads.

"Under martial law, Kyiv's critical infrastructure facilities suffered numerous missile strikes, including attacks on facilities where restoration work was being carried out after the publication of information about repair work on procurement platforms," the document explains.

A high level of risks to the integrity of the energy system exists now.

The company explained that given these circumstances and the provisions of the Public Procurement Law, according to which customers may not publish information about their location and/or the location of suppliers and/or the place of work, the disclosure of such information was limited.

"Also, the current legislation does not oblige to publish an agreement concluded without the use of an electronic system, in the case ... when the purchase of goods, works and services necessary to ensure the operation of critical infrastructure facilities classified as I or II criticality category is carried out," Kyivteploenergo commented.

In these cases, it is enough to publish a report on the conclusion of such an agreement in the electronic procurement system.

