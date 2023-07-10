Ukraine, French EDF to start construction of modern power grids from Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, under the memorandum signed in June 2023 between the Ministry of Energy and EDF International Networks (France), will start implementing a project for the construction of modern power grids from Zaporizhia region, the press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, during the meeting, the parties discussed the administrative, financial and technical aspects of the implementation of the pilot project.

Deputy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov recalled that electricity distribution systems were the most damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

According to him, investments in the development of distribution systems will help raise funds for related services, in particular, the development of energy storage systems, balancing, microgrids and electromobility.

At the same time, Demchenkov noted, it is important to ensure the physical development of grids, optimize operating costs, while increasing their efficiency and minimizing power losses.

"The economic recovery of the country places high demands on future grids. They must be sustainable, flexible, efficient and reliable, integrated in accordance with the needs of new economic and generation facilities, in particular RES, and fully meet the demand for electricity distribution. Cooperation with our French partners will help implement the relevant tasks and bring the standards of distribution services closer to the best indicators of international practices," Demchenkov said.

After the successful implementation of the pilot project in Zaporizhia region, the experience of cooperation in the restoration of distribution networks is planned to be applied in other regions of Ukraine.