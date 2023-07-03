Zaporizhia NPP reconnected to backup power line after four months – IAEA

Four months later, the Zaporizhia NPP was reconnected to the only available standby transmission line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Monday.

"The ZNPP's connection to the single remaining 330 kilovolt (kV) power line – out of six such back-up lines before the conflict – was cut on 1 March due to damage sustained on the other side of the Dnipro River and restored in the evening of 1 July. Work to reconnect the power line had been hampered by the difficult security situation in the southern region," the report notes.

According to the IAEA, the reconnection of the 330 kV line is significant as the ZNPP for the past several months has been relying on a single main 750 kV line for the external electricity it needs for reactor cooling and other essential nuclear safety and security functions.

"The 330 kV line is now energised and is kept as back-up and ready to supply power to the ZNPP if the 750 kV line becomes unavailable or damaged," the agency said.

The IAEA recalled that since the full-scale Russian invasion, ZNPP had lost all off-site power seven times, forcing it to temporarily resort to the site's emergency diesel generators for electricity.

"While the reconnection of the back-up power line is positive, the plant's external power situation remains highly vulnerable, underlining the precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the site," Director General Grossi said.