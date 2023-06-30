Economy

09:26 30.06.2023

Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

3 min read
Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed creating a platform where the business community will have a regular opportunity to share problematic issues, Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma will lead this initiative, Andy Hunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), told its members following the meeting of the head of state with business on Thursday.

According to the head of AmCham, among the issues discussed was pressure on business from law enforcement agencies.

"The key topic of discussion was the sudden raids of armed security forces in the homes of businessmen and security checks. The President is considering the possibility of creating only one agency responsible for the checks," Hunder said.

According to co-founder of the Center for Economic Recovery Andriy Dlihach, who also participated in the meeting, the only body that can have direct physical contact during inspections may be the Economic Security Bureau when it is rebooted.

"Pressure from the security forces and other government agencies. Our studies show that 65% of entrepreneurs suffer from this. The President is aware. And he proposes a solution," Dlihach wrote on the issue of a single inspection body.

He added that the issue of the return of checks was also discussed as an obligation under the program with the IMF. "The solution is only for large businesses. And physically only from a single body," the co-founder of the Center for Economic Recovery said.

Hunder stressed that there is a huge demand for justice and now is the time to join forces. "We stand ready to give the government our best support through our legal committee, which includes more than 1,000 of the best lawyers. Business just needs a champion of judicial reform to work and achieve this together," the President of AmCham said.

He added that at the business meeting with Zelenskyy, the illegal market was also discussed: the share of illegal tobacco products in the total volume of the Ukrainian market in 2023 reached 20.2%.

Hunder also said that the reduction of tax rates during the war, according to the memorandum of the IMF, is unlikely, this issue will arise after the end of the war.

According to Dlihach, the meeting raised the issue of claims of the State Audit Office in connection with the profit pledged by the suppliers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in contracts, which Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal promised to quickly resolve.

The co-founder of the Center for Economic Recovery also said that the president heard about the problems in the work of ARMA and promised to look into the situation.

"The meeting made a good impression, even if the president and the team were more ready for discussion than business. Our task in the future is more specific," Dlihach said.

Tags: #business #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

13:19 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

18:39 29.06.2023
Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

14:11 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

10:11 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy on missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

Zelenskyy on missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

10:10 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

14:47 27.06.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting on preparations for NATO summit

Zelenskyy holding meeting on preparations for NATO summit

09:41 27.06.2023
Zelenskyy announces creation of Marine Corps during visit to front

Zelenskyy announces creation of Marine Corps during visit to front

09:21 27.06.2023
Zelenskyy visits positions of troops in Berdiansk direction

Zelenskyy visits positions of troops in Berdiansk direction

18:09 26.06.2023
Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

10:34 26.06.2023
Zelenskyy holds phone talks with U.S. President Biden

Zelenskyy holds phone talks with U.S. President Biden

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Duda hopes to ease restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Zelenskyy believes in lifting them

Zelenskyy backs Ukraine's $1 trillion GDP target

Herman Smetanin appointed Director General of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry

LATEST

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Germany

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

Ukroboronprom state concern reorganized into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry

Hungary agrees to ease agriculture trade with Ukraine, insists on extending period of restrictions

Duda hopes to ease restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Zelenskyy believes in lifting them

Ukraine should develop its potential in nuclear, green energy, energy storage systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy backs Ukraine's $1 trillion GDP target

Ukraine recovery should be based on development of territorial communities, innovations, involvement of professional domestic community – results of ESUR forum

Arricano signs memo of partnership with Mariupol State University

Herman Smetanin appointed Director General of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry

AD
AD
AD
AD