Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed creating a platform where the business community will have a regular opportunity to share problematic issues, Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma will lead this initiative, Andy Hunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), told its members following the meeting of the head of state with business on Thursday.

According to the head of AmCham, among the issues discussed was pressure on business from law enforcement agencies.

"The key topic of discussion was the sudden raids of armed security forces in the homes of businessmen and security checks. The President is considering the possibility of creating only one agency responsible for the checks," Hunder said.

According to co-founder of the Center for Economic Recovery Andriy Dlihach, who also participated in the meeting, the only body that can have direct physical contact during inspections may be the Economic Security Bureau when it is rebooted.

"Pressure from the security forces and other government agencies. Our studies show that 65% of entrepreneurs suffer from this. The President is aware. And he proposes a solution," Dlihach wrote on the issue of a single inspection body.

He added that the issue of the return of checks was also discussed as an obligation under the program with the IMF. "The solution is only for large businesses. And physically only from a single body," the co-founder of the Center for Economic Recovery said.

Hunder stressed that there is a huge demand for justice and now is the time to join forces. "We stand ready to give the government our best support through our legal committee, which includes more than 1,000 of the best lawyers. Business just needs a champion of judicial reform to work and achieve this together," the President of AmCham said.

He added that at the business meeting with Zelenskyy, the illegal market was also discussed: the share of illegal tobacco products in the total volume of the Ukrainian market in 2023 reached 20.2%.

Hunder also said that the reduction of tax rates during the war, according to the memorandum of the IMF, is unlikely, this issue will arise after the end of the war.

According to Dlihach, the meeting raised the issue of claims of the State Audit Office in connection with the profit pledged by the suppliers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in contracts, which Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal promised to quickly resolve.

The co-founder of the Center for Economic Recovery also said that the president heard about the problems in the work of ARMA and promised to look into the situation.

"The meeting made a good impression, even if the president and the team were more ready for discussion than business. Our task in the future is more specific," Dlihach said.