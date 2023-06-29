Economy

18:39 29.06.2023

Zelenskyy meets with business reps


Zelenskyy meets with business reps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with business representatives, during which they discussed the state restoration, the tax sphere, and the creation of a coordination tool.

"A meeting with business representatives. Many pressing topics. The state's ability to stimulate economic activity. The eOselia program and the participation of business. Restoration topics. The tax sphere and the possibilities of its reform. Inspections. Law enforcement. Coordination and communication to solve problems. A useful business proposal to create a coordination tool," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

The President noted that the main priority at the moment is the victory of Ukraine in the war.

"The main priority is always the strength of Ukraine. Thanks to each and every one who adds strength to Ukraine, who saves and creates new jobs, who strengthens our economy and helps develop our institutions," Zelenskyy stressed.

Tags: #business #zelenskyy

