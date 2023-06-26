Economy

15:34 26.06.2023

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Romania

2 min read
Nova Poshta opens first branch in Romania

The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched the first Nova Post branch in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, according to a press release on Monday.

"Romania has become the fourth country in the European Union where Nova Poshta branches have been opened to enable Ukrainians and Moldovans living in Romania to quickly receive parcels from relatives at home and support each other even at a distance," Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-founder of Nova Poshta, said.

According to him, Nova Poshta branches will help local businesses enter the Ukrainian market, where 30 million active consumers are waiting for them.

The Nova Post branch is open in Bucharest at B-dul Unirii 47 A, Sector 3, where you can receive and send documents and parcels up to 30 kg, it will work from Monday to Saturday.

It is clarified that the cost of delivery from Ukraine to Romania is for: documents - UAH 250, parcels up to 2 kg - UAH 400, parcels up to 10 kg - UAH 600, parcels up to 30 kg - UAH 1,200.

As reported, Nova Poshta is already operating in Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Moldova and plans to open branches in Germany.

The network founded in 2001 by the Nova Poshta group of companies now has more than 6,000 branches in Ukraine. It provides a full range of logistics and related services.

Tags: #nova_poshta #romania

MORE ABOUT

20:16 21.06.2023
Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

16:23 05.06.2023
Nova Poshta opens first branch in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Czech Republic

09:50 02.06.2023
Nova Poshta, Come Back Alive launch fundraising of UAH 330 mln for communications equipment for air defense forces

Nova Poshta, Come Back Alive launch fundraising of UAH 330 mln for communications equipment for air defense forces

17:51 26.05.2023
Ukraine's victory will lead to democratization of Russia – Romanian representative

Ukraine's victory will lead to democratization of Russia – Romanian representative

18:25 22.05.2023
Supernova Airlines intends to use Boeing or Airbus freighters in long term

Supernova Airlines intends to use Boeing or Airbus freighters in long term

21:02 19.05.2023
Nova Poshta's airline performs first flight

Nova Poshta's airline performs first flight

18:58 27.04.2023
Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

10:39 27.04.2023
Romania expects European Commission to ban Ukrainian grain imports to Romania until June 5

Romania expects European Commission to ban Ukrainian grain imports to Romania until June 5

12:48 26.04.2023
Nova Poshta plans to install 20 mobile branches in de-occupied territories by late 2023

Nova Poshta plans to install 20 mobile branches in de-occupied territories by late 2023

12:51 21.04.2023
Nova Poshta suspends shipment of products to EU due to restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural goods

Nova Poshta suspends shipment of products to EU due to restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural goods

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

LATEST

NEURC to continue discussing level of new electricity price caps at suggestion of its member Tarasiuk to increase them by 80% at peak

EBRD lends €50 million to Ukraine’s Ukreximbank

Kyivstar president expects slight sector growth in 2023 with decrease in profitability

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

Harvest of 2023 starts in Ukraine

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

EBRD, EIB, World Bank to help State Agency for Restoration to create project implementation department

AD
AD
AD
AD