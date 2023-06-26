Nova Poshta opens first branch in Romania

The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched the first Nova Post branch in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, according to a press release on Monday.

"Romania has become the fourth country in the European Union where Nova Poshta branches have been opened to enable Ukrainians and Moldovans living in Romania to quickly receive parcels from relatives at home and support each other even at a distance," Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-founder of Nova Poshta, said.

According to him, Nova Poshta branches will help local businesses enter the Ukrainian market, where 30 million active consumers are waiting for them.

The Nova Post branch is open in Bucharest at B-dul Unirii 47 A, Sector 3, where you can receive and send documents and parcels up to 30 kg, it will work from Monday to Saturday.

It is clarified that the cost of delivery from Ukraine to Romania is for: documents - UAH 250, parcels up to 2 kg - UAH 400, parcels up to 10 kg - UAH 600, parcels up to 30 kg - UAH 1,200.

As reported, Nova Poshta is already operating in Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Moldova and plans to open branches in Germany.

The network founded in 2001 by the Nova Poshta group of companies now has more than 6,000 branches in Ukraine. It provides a full range of logistics and related services.