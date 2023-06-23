Economy

11:24 23.06.2023

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

3 min read
Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

Naftogaz of Ukraine, together with five companies of Naftogaz Group, has filed a motion to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia to confirm the earlier award by the Arbitral Tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague that bound Russia to pay $5 billion (including interest) in compensation for damage and lost property in Crimea.

According to the company's press release, published on Friday, the motion is necessary for the enforcement of the award. In accordance with the 1958 New York Convention, Naftogaz has the right to initiate the process of recognition of and admission to award enforcement in countries hosting Russian assets.

"Since Russia has not voluntarily paid the funds to Naftogaz as provided for by the award, we intend to leverage all available mechanisms to recover these funds. We are currently working on this in the United States and other target jurisdictions," Naftogaz Group CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said.

In accordance with U.S. laws, confirmation of the award is mandatory unless the court establishes the existence of causes to refuse or delay recognition or enforcement of the award set out in the New York Convention. Interest for non-payment of funds in accordance with the award continues to accrue until the full payment of compensation under the award.

As reported, on 12 April 2023, the Arbitral Tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague ordered Russia to pay $5 billion in compensation for losses caused by the seizure of Naftogaz Group's assets in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in 2014.

Back in October 2016, Naftogaz and its subsidiaries initiated arbitration proceedings against the Russian Federation for damages due to the seizure of their assets in Crimea, and in September 2017 an application was submitted to the tribunal at the court in The Hague.

In February 2019, the tribunal confirmed the responsibility of the Russian Federation for violating the intergovernmental agreement on the protection of investments, including the article on the prohibition of expropriation.

In June of the same year, Naftogaz filed an application with the tribunal for the amount of compensation for losses from the expropriation of assets in Crimea, and in December the Russian Federation filed a counter-application.

In February 2020, Naftogaz, in a response statement, additionally substantiated the amount of compensation for losses, estimating them at about $5 billion plus interest, which at the beginning of 2022 already exceeded $10 billion.

On February 21, 2022, the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague began hearings to determine the amount of compensation to Naftogaz Ukrainy for the missed opportunity to use its assets in Crimea.

In April 2023, the leading American law firm Covington & Burling LLP presented Naftogaz with a strategy to recover $5 billion in compensation from Russia for seizing the group's assets in Crimea.

Tags: #naftogaz #crimea

MORE ABOUT

20:52 19.06.2023
MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

09:15 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Destruction of Kakhovka reservoir shows Russians’ intention to flee Crimea

Zelenskyy: Destruction of Kakhovka reservoir shows Russians’ intention to flee Crimea

18:59 31.05.2023
Naftogaz announces agreement with investors on restructuring of eurobonds

Naftogaz announces agreement with investors on restructuring of eurobonds

15:39 27.05.2023
SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

20:19 23.05.2023
Commander of AFU Navy: Marines must vacate our permanent location – Crimea

Commander of AFU Navy: Marines must vacate our permanent location – Crimea

09:07 23.05.2023
Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

15:29 18.05.2023
Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on railway accident in Crimea: It's quite natural, as weapons, armored vehicles probably transported along tracks

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on railway accident in Crimea: It's quite natural, as weapons, armored vehicles probably transported along tracks

19:48 12.05.2023
Kyiv protests against illegal seizure of OCU Cathedral in Simferopol by occupying authorities

Kyiv protests against illegal seizure of OCU Cathedral in Simferopol by occupying authorities

20:37 04.05.2023
There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

10:32 03.05.2023
Danilov says Ukraine to liberate Crimea in any way it deems necessary

Danilov says Ukraine to liberate Crimea in any way it deems necessary

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

Zelenskyy, World Bank's President discuss further cooperation, inviting bank to resume work of its rep office in Ukraine

LATEST

World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

EBRD, EIB, World Bank to help State Agency for Restoration to create project implementation department

Ukraine's MFA is 99.9% sure Russia to leave grain corridor in July

Share of Polish dairy products in Ukrainian market reaches 69%

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 19.4%, consumption by 18.9% in Jan-April 2023

Ukraine aims to increase dollar GDP 6.2-fold in 10 years

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD