Economy

09:28 23.06.2023

DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

2 min read
DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

 DTEK Energy Holding intends to implement a $145 million Smart Grid project in Kyiv region, said its CEO Maksym Timchenko.

“We have developed a concept of how to build modern smart grids … We are presenting this project, which will cost us $145 million, here for discussion,” Timchenko said during a business table on reforming the Ukrainian energy sector as part of URC2023.

He noted that the company plans to start implementing the project from Irpin and Bucha in Kyiv region, which were subjected to colossal destruction during the Russian offensive in February 2022 and subsequent occupation.

According to him, the company is now actively working on the project.

"We met with our partners in Europe. We were doing benchmarking, we are building a model on how to avoid 15% losses in the network, how to reduce a power outage from 1,500 minutes to European standards, which are 10 times less. We are building a digital model of this business," Timchenko explained.

He also noted that Smart Grid would help integrate future renewable energy capacities in Kyiv region.

According to DTEK's report on its Telegram channel on Thursday, the large grid reconstruction plan is designed for 10 years and includes 20,000 km of new overhead and underground cables, 250 substations, 6,000 transformers, and almost 1 million smart meters. DTEK clarified that the new concept of "smart" grids is planned to be tested during a three-year pilot stage in the Irpin-Bucha-Borodianka energy hub.

Tags: #energy #dtek_energy

MORE ABOUT

09:45 23.06.2023
DTEK head at URC2023 urges businesses to invest in construction of second stage of Tylihulska WPP worth EUR 450 mln

DTEK head at URC2023 urges businesses to invest in construction of second stage of Tylihulska WPP worth EUR 450 mln

20:17 21.06.2023
Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 19.4%, consumption by 18.9% in Jan-April 2023

Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 19.4%, consumption by 18.9% in Jan-April 2023

18:39 20.06.2023
DTEK attracts KPMG to cooperation to increase intl assistance to energy sector

DTEK attracts KPMG to cooperation to increase intl assistance to energy sector

11:53 20.06.2023
EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

14:58 13.06.2023
Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

16:42 12.06.2023
IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

13:55 10.06.2023
Water level in Kakhovka reservoir drops by 1.3 m per day - Ukrhydroenergo

Water level in Kakhovka reservoir drops by 1.3 m per day - Ukrhydroenergo

10:36 09.06.2023
HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

09:51 09.06.2023
Destruction of Kakhovka HPP may lead to withdrawal of about 500 MW of RES generation from grid – Solar Energy Association

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP may lead to withdrawal of about 500 MW of RES generation from grid – Solar Energy Association

19:38 08.06.2023
Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir drops below 'dead' point, reaches 12.5 m

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir drops below 'dead' point, reaches 12.5 m

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

LATEST

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

EBRD, EIB, World Bank to help State Agency for Restoration to create project implementation department

Ukraine's MFA is 99.9% sure Russia to leave grain corridor in July

Share of Polish dairy products in Ukrainian market reaches 69%

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

Ukraine aims to increase dollar GDP 6.2-fold in 10 years

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

AD
AD
AD
AD