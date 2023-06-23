DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

DTEK Energy Holding intends to implement a $145 million Smart Grid project in Kyiv region, said its CEO Maksym Timchenko.

“We have developed a concept of how to build modern smart grids … We are presenting this project, which will cost us $145 million, here for discussion,” Timchenko said during a business table on reforming the Ukrainian energy sector as part of URC2023.

He noted that the company plans to start implementing the project from Irpin and Bucha in Kyiv region, which were subjected to colossal destruction during the Russian offensive in February 2022 and subsequent occupation.

According to him, the company is now actively working on the project.

"We met with our partners in Europe. We were doing benchmarking, we are building a model on how to avoid 15% losses in the network, how to reduce a power outage from 1,500 minutes to European standards, which are 10 times less. We are building a digital model of this business," Timchenko explained.

He also noted that Smart Grid would help integrate future renewable energy capacities in Kyiv region.

According to DTEK's report on its Telegram channel on Thursday, the large grid reconstruction plan is designed for 10 years and includes 20,000 km of new overhead and underground cables, 250 substations, 6,000 transformers, and almost 1 million smart meters. DTEK clarified that the new concept of "smart" grids is planned to be tested during a three-year pilot stage in the Irpin-Bucha-Borodianka energy hub.