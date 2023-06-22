Economy

20:45 22.06.2023

Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

3 min read
The strategy for the development of the agro-industrial complex for the next ten years, which provides for an increase in grain and oilseeds yield up to 150 million tonnes and maximum vertical integration, was presented by First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky at Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2023) in London on Thursday.

"The strategy provides for full vertical integration with the provision of production with the necessary material and technical resources and means of production. Moreover, the growth in the production of grain and oilseeds up to 150 million tonnes in ten years, the increase in domestic processing and the production of livestock and horticulture products. The total investment portfolio is $57 billion," the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said, citing him.

According to the forecasts of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), the total gross harvest of grains and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2023 is expected to reach 68 million tonnes compared to 73.8 million tonnes in 2022 and 106 million tonnes in 2021.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy said the strategy provides for the resumption of irrigation for agricultural land affected by the explosion of Kakhovka HPP, the gradual replacement of imported food products in the domestic market. In addition, the strategy provides for the development of bioenergy – the complete processing of secondary waste and the production of up to 10 billion cubic meters of biomethane.

Answering a question on the air of a unified telethon about the readiness of investors and international organizations to invest in the development of Ukrainian agribusiness, Vysotsky said this is already happening. As an example, he named an investment during the war in Ukraine by a large seed producer, Bayer, in the amount of EUR 60 million [in the construction of the second stage of a plant in Zhytomyr region]. In addition, the IMC agricultural holding, which operates in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava regions, signed a $10 million loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the URC2 023.

According to the First Deputy Minister, the focus of the agrarian panel was the issue of irrigation in Ukraine, which was under threat due to the explosion of Kakhovka HPP. In addition to the fact that the partners help in the aftermath: they will join the development of potential restoration mechanisms, study the feasibility of building an alternative dam or creating a hybrid of several methods that will allow melioration to be restored as quickly as possible. To do this, a thorough feasibility study will be carried out, which will include expertise confirmed by specialists. A clearer plan of action, according to Vysotsky, will be developed in the coming weeks.

"The Strategy clearly lays down the basic positions, in particular, the growth of production and processing. Ukraine can process 50% [of agricultural products] and create goods with added value. In order to do this, the country must have an efficient system with new technologies, with an economical system of irrigation and supply water irrigation," the deputy minister said.

Vysotsky said government guarantees would be provided for the construction of strategic water infrastructure, international partners and international organizations would be involved in it, since it should remain in state ownership.

