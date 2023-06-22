Share of Polish dairy products in Ukrainian market reaches 69%

The main supplier of fresh dairy products to Ukraine in June 2023 remains Poland, whose share in the total structure of imports is 69%, the Infagro analytical agency said.

According to analysts, Ukraine did not increase imports and exports of new dairy products at the beginning of summer.

"Traditionally, the lion's share, 88%, of production last month was exported to Moldova," according to the statement.

Dairy market experts noted a slight decrease in demand for milk and certain fermented milk products, in particular, yoghurts with fillers, kefir and fermented baked milk (ryazhanka), and an increase in sales of sour cream, cream and "white" yoghurts, which are in demand during the strawberry season.

According to them, prices for fresh dairy products have not changed significantly, but retailers have reduced the number of promotions in the sale of sour cream and cream.

"This reduction is temporary, in July sales of these products will also need to be stimulated by price discounts," dairy market analysts said.

They predict relatively high demand for fresh dairy products until the end of the month, after which they expect it to decline.